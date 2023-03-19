TSPSC question paper leak: Re-exams soon; free lunch, no fee for aspirants, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vowing to bring all those behind the leak of Telangana Service Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question papers to book, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asserted that the scam was perpetrated by only two individuals and ruled out the failure of the Commission. Because of two persons, the reputation of the entire system was eroded, he said while addressing the media at BRK Bhavan after the conclusion of a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan with ministers and officials, including TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, on the question papers leak.

The minister said that re-exams will be held as soon as possible.

Rama Rao further said that the candidates who would have to take the tests for Group I Prelims, AE, AEE and DAO posts again, need not pay any fee. Apart from this, the State government will set up round-the-clock study rooms, provide free study material online and lunch to the job aspirants.

“At a time when the TSPSC is facing allegations, we have the responsibility to instil confidence among the job aspirants. You all know that the Telangana movement was founded on the demands of water, funds and jobs. The youth, irrespective of their political inclinations, had participated in the movement. As I said, we have the responsibility to instil confidence among the youth of Telangana. It is not a system failure but wrongdoing by two individuals,” he added.

“BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had blamed the (State) government for issuing notifications. The prime accused Atla Rajashekhar Reddy, who campaigned for the BJP, is behind this. I request the DGP to look into this,” he said.

Don’t get carried away by rumours: KTR

Ministers Sabihta Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and Gangula Kamalakar accompanied Rama Rao.

“Politically unemployed people are trying to instigate job applicants by creating unrest in their minds. Please don’t believe in rumours and baseless allegations. This government is your government. We are ready to rectify the unfortunate thing that occurred,” Rama Rao remarked.

Appealing to the unemployed youth not to get carried away by the statements of opposition party leaders, Rama Rao said two individuals committed the wrongdoing going by prima facie evidence and preliminary report. The State government will take stern action against those involved, he added.

He said the political parties need to have a collective approach towards the unfortunate incident and not create panic among the public. He appealed to leaders of different political parties not to play with the lives of unemployed youth by creating unrest in their minds.

Reiterating that the government will strengthen SC, ST, and BC study circles by providing study materials and food, he said that the Chief Secretary is empowered to take necessary decisions, and district Collectors instructed to implement them.

How am I responsible?

Slamming the political parties for “misleading and instigating” the job aspirants, Rama Rao said that the political parties are trying to make accusations for the sake of it. “The TSPSC is a constitutional body, and the State government has no role in its day-to-day affairs. One man is demanding the sacking of the IT Minister. Am I responsible for each and every computer in the State as the IT Minister? Do they know what the IT Minister does? How am I or the IT department concerned with the matter,” Rama Rao wondered.

BANDI DARES STATE GOVT TO ARREST HIM

Rubbishing the allegations by Minister KT Rama Rao that the paper leak was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, party State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday demanded to know what was stopping the government from arresting them

HYDERABAD: Vowing to bring all those behind the leak of Telangana Service Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question papers to book, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asserted that the scam was perpetrated by only two individuals and ruled out the failure of the Commission. Because of two persons, the reputation of the entire system was eroded, he said while addressing the media at BRK Bhavan after the conclusion of a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan with ministers and officials, including TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, on the question papers leak. The minister said that re-exams will be held as soon as possible. Rama Rao further said that the candidates who would have to take the tests for Group I Prelims, AE, AEE and DAO posts again, need not pay any fee. Apart from this, the State government will set up round-the-clock study rooms, provide free study material online and lunch to the job aspirants. “At a time when the TSPSC is facing allegations, we have the responsibility to instil confidence among the job aspirants. You all know that the Telangana movement was founded on the demands of water, funds and jobs. The youth, irrespective of their political inclinations, had participated in the movement. As I said, we have the responsibility to instil confidence among the youth of Telangana. It is not a system failure but wrongdoing by two individuals,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had blamed the (State) government for issuing notifications. The prime accused Atla Rajashekhar Reddy, who campaigned for the BJP, is behind this. I request the DGP to look into this,” he said. Don’t get carried away by rumours: KTR Ministers Sabihta Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and Gangula Kamalakar accompanied Rama Rao. “Politically unemployed people are trying to instigate job applicants by creating unrest in their minds. Please don’t believe in rumours and baseless allegations. This government is your government. We are ready to rectify the unfortunate thing that occurred,” Rama Rao remarked. Appealing to the unemployed youth not to get carried away by the statements of opposition party leaders, Rama Rao said two individuals committed the wrongdoing going by prima facie evidence and preliminary report. The State government will take stern action against those involved, he added. He said the political parties need to have a collective approach towards the unfortunate incident and not create panic among the public. He appealed to leaders of different political parties not to play with the lives of unemployed youth by creating unrest in their minds. Reiterating that the government will strengthen SC, ST, and BC study circles by providing study materials and food, he said that the Chief Secretary is empowered to take necessary decisions, and district Collectors instructed to implement them. How am I responsible? Slamming the political parties for “misleading and instigating” the job aspirants, Rama Rao said that the political parties are trying to make accusations for the sake of it. “The TSPSC is a constitutional body, and the State government has no role in its day-to-day affairs. One man is demanding the sacking of the IT Minister. Am I responsible for each and every computer in the State as the IT Minister? Do they know what the IT Minister does? How am I or the IT department concerned with the matter,” Rama Rao wondered. BANDI DARES STATE GOVT TO ARREST HIM Rubbishing the allegations by Minister KT Rama Rao that the paper leak was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, party State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday demanded to know what was stopping the government from arresting them