TSPSC question paper leak: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay dares BRS govt to arrest him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rubbishing the allegations by IT Minister KT Rama Rao that the TSPSC question paper leak was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, party State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday demanded to know what was stopping the State government from arresting them.

Sanjay appeared before Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy on Saturday, in connection with the complaint filed against him for his alleged objectionable comments on BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Speaking to the media later, he wondered why the State government was reluctant to hand over the question paper leak case to a sitting judge of the High Court, if the-re was no mistake on its part. “You are in power, so what is stopping you from taking action against the BJP if we were involved in the case? The IT department is responsible for the leak of question papers. That is why we are demanding KTR’s resignation,” he said.

Why is KCR silent, asks Bandi

On Rama Rao’s comments that he lacked common sense, Sanjay questioned as to who was responsible for the suicide of Intermediate students, lakhs of farmers suffering due to Dharani portal, children being killed by dogs under GHMC limits and people being washed away in the nalas of the city during the floods. “If anybody commits a mistake in your party, your father (KCR) will throw them out. But why is he not taking action against you,” he questioned.

On the allegation that the accused in the question paper leak case, Rajasekhar Reddy, was a BJP worker, Sanjay asked why TSPSC failed to conduct his background check, and what they were doing since 2010, when he started working in the TSPSC.

Right message

He observed that by appearing before the Commission, he sent a message to society that anybody could approach the Commission if the women faced any issues. Noting that the Women’s Commission was a respectable institution and that BJP was a party that respected women, Sanjay said that he had replied to all the questions raised by the Commission.

