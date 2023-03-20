Home States Telangana

BRS gets set for its second public meeting in Maharashtra

These vehicles would campaign in 1,600 villages in 16 taluks of Kandar Loha Assembly segment.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several BRS leaders, including Armoor MLA and Nizamabad district BRS president A Jeevan Reddy, on Sunday inspected the arrangements being made for the second public meeting of the BRS in Maharashtra, to be held on March 26 at Kandar Loha.

Speaking to reporters later, Jeevan Reddy said that the “Telangana model” would be explained to the people of Maharashtra in the Kandar Loha meeting. He flagged off 16 video screen vehicles that would publicise the BRS meeting. These vehicles would campaign in 1,600 villages in 16 taluks of Kandar Loha Assembly segment.

Jeevan Reddy said that the BRS would explain the construction of massive irrigation project - Kaleshwaram, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24X7 free power supply to farmers and other schemes in the public meeting.

He claimed that BRS means welfare of BCs, Ryots and Schemes. Stating that the BRS government had over the last eight years spent Rs 3 lakh crore for the welfare of farmers, Jeevan Reddy said that this was why Telangana has surpassed even Punjab in paddy production.

