BRS govt encouraging illegal buildings: Kishan

Pointing out that 28 people had been killed in four fire accidents in the Secunderabad area, the minister asked if justice was delivered to even one fire mishap victim. 

Published: 20th March 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government has been encouraging illegal constructions to make money, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused it of forming committees after every fire accident but then forgetting to take any action against those responsible.

Addressing the media after inspecting the Swapnalok Complex, he said the management of such buildings holds the responsibility for any accidents that occur. He wondered if any action was taken against anyone in such cases.

Pointing out that 28 people had been killed in four fire accidents in the Secunderabad area, the minister asked if justice was delivered to even one fire mishap victim. “People living around scrap shops and godowns in residential areas have been living in fear. Even in New Bhoiguda, due to the owner of a scrap godown showing negligence, workers lost their lives in a fire accident. Even in Swapnalok, the lives and dreams of young professionals burned in the fire accident. The State government is not waking up despite such incidents being on the rise,” he observed.

He proposed the creation of a monitoring committee consisting of officials from the GHMC, fire, revenue, police, and electricity departments, as well as expert engineers. This committee would be responsible for identifying vulnerable areas and continuously monitoring both new and old buildings to ensure they are structurally sound and comply with fire safety standards.

He emphasised the importance of relocating scrap and other vulnerable godowns to the outskirts of the city and urged officials to take action against violators of rules. He urged them to prioritise the safety of the people by being honest and diligent in their work.

He announced that the Centre would provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of each victim of the Swapnalok Complex fire incident. He also urged the State government to utilise the funds available in the state disaster fund to provide additional relief to the families who have lost their loved ones.

