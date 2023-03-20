Home States Telangana

Eatala calls on Shah, sets off a buzz

However, Rajender’s followers insisted that the MLA discussed the names of some leaders who can be swayed into joining the saffron party with Shah.

Published: 20th March 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:57 AM

BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender

BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. (File photo | EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, setting off a buzz in party circles back home. This was the second time Rajender met Shah in the space of one week.

Four days ago, Rajender, accompanied by former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, had met Shah and discussed various issues about the party’s position in the State. Rajender was alone when he called upon Shah on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that about a fortnight ago, Shah had convened a meeting of top BJP leaders from the State, including Union Minister Kishan Reddy, party State president Bandi Sanjay and others in Delhi.

Interestingly, rumours had been floating till some days ago that the Huzurabad MLA was likely to be anointed the State unit chief. However, the party’s central leadership had stepped in to quell those rumours.

Sunday’s meeting, considering the fact that Rajender was closeted for some time with Shah, set off a buzz in BJP circles in the State, fanning those rumours again. A certain section in the party pointed out to Rajender’s earlier comment that there are some ‘coverts’ of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s in every party.

However, Rajender’s followers insisted that the MLA discussed the names of some leaders who can be swayed into joining the saffron party with Shah. “As chairman of the joinings committee, Eatala prepared a list of leaders who are likely to join the party if they get an assurance from the party regarding tickets and he discussed this list with Amit Shah,” Rajender’s supporters said.

They added that the scheduled questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate also figured in the discussion between Rajender and Shah.

