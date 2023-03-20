Home States Telangana

Govt not involved in functioning of TSPSC: Gangula

Published: 20th March 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 11:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled by the Opposition, the BRS on Sunday reiterated that the TSPSC was an autonomous body and the involvement of the State government in its functioning was zero. Speaking to reporters here, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that the Opposition leaders were levelling allegations to mislead the people on the question paper leak.

Reminding that it was the State government that first revealed the information on the paper leak and ordered a probe by the SIT, he said that the Opposition took up the issue later.“Congress leaders are organising parallel padayatras due to intra-party rivalry. They are competing with each other in levelling baseless allegations against the government as they want to hog the limelight,” Kamalakar alleged.

Revanth Reddy is making allegations to turn away from the padayatra being conducted by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the minister alleged. He accused the Congress leaders of trying to create panic among the unemployed youths.

“KTR’s peshi has nothing to do with the two accused in the TSPSC paper leak,” the Minister, adding that the BRS had no links with the main accused Rajasekhar Reddy. He also dismissed the allegations of Opposition leaders that the question paper leak was a “scam”. “It’s not a scam. It’s a leak that was perpetrated by two persons,” Kamalakar said.

Asking whether Ponnala Lakshmaiah, the then minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, resigned owning moral responsibility when Ripunjay Reddy was arrested for the APPSC scam in K Rosaiah’s regime, Kamalakar pointed out that when irregularities took place in UPSC examinations in 2010, the then prime minister did not resign.MLCs T Bhanuprasad and L Ramana were present.

