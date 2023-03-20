KTR’s close aide behind leak: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that a close aide of IT Minister KT Rama Rao leaked the TSPSC Group-I prelims question paper for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday alleged that the SIT constituted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to investigate the case couldn’t make any headway as the involvement of the latter’s son was clear.

In a media statement, Sanjay alleged that the sons of BRS leaders, their relatives and those working for them cleared the Group-I prelims. He disclosed that the sons of four BRS sarpanches, the son of a single-window chairman, and the son of the bodyguard of a ZPTC in Jagtial district cleared the exam, as did 50 candidates from a single mandal in the district, of whom six hailed from a small village.

“It was only with the support of KCR’s son that this has happened. His close aide leaked the paper by charging Rs 3-Rs 5 lakh per candidate as per the information we have. We will expose the role of KCR’s son before the people with all the facts. He should be immediately removed from the Cabinet,” Sanjay alleged. Condemning the ransacking of Q News office on Sunday, Sanjay suspected the hand of Rama Rao behind the attack, which he called, was an attack on democracy.

“When the media is exposing the mistakes of the State government, BRS leaders are unable to bear it. Abusing media and boycotting media has become a habit for KTR. Threatening and boycott of V6 and Velugu recently by KTR was also part of his intimidation tactics,” the BJP MP claimed.

HYDERABAD: Alleging that a close aide of IT Minister KT Rama Rao leaked the TSPSC Group-I prelims question paper for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday alleged that the SIT constituted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to investigate the case couldn’t make any headway as the involvement of the latter’s son was clear. In a media statement, Sanjay alleged that the sons of BRS leaders, their relatives and those working for them cleared the Group-I prelims. He disclosed that the sons of four BRS sarpanches, the son of a single-window chairman, and the son of the bodyguard of a ZPTC in Jagtial district cleared the exam, as did 50 candidates from a single mandal in the district, of whom six hailed from a small village. “It was only with the support of KCR’s son that this has happened. His close aide leaked the paper by charging Rs 3-Rs 5 lakh per candidate as per the information we have. We will expose the role of KCR’s son before the people with all the facts. He should be immediately removed from the Cabinet,” Sanjay alleged. Condemning the ransacking of Q News office on Sunday, Sanjay suspected the hand of Rama Rao behind the attack, which he called, was an attack on democracy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “When the media is exposing the mistakes of the State government, BRS leaders are unable to bear it. Abusing media and boycotting media has become a habit for KTR. Threatening and boycott of V6 and Velugu recently by KTR was also part of his intimidation tactics,” the BJP MP claimed.