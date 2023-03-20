Leachate treatment facility now operational

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s efforts to resolve the problems at the Jawaharnagar dumping yard have borne fruit, as the 2 MLD capacity leachate treatment facility is now operational. According to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the completion of the leachate treatment plant marks another progressive step towards containing the problems of the legacy dump at Jawaharnagar.

“We have already completed the capping of the dump at a cost of Rs 140 crore, and now the leachate treatment plant has also been completed,” he said.

Jawaharnagar has been the site of unscientific waste dumping for decades. To tackle this problem, the civic body has enlisted the services of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. (now Re Sustainability Limited) to carry out a comprehensive leachate treatment of the dumping yard.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development), announced on Twitter that the fully operational 2 MLD capacity leachate treatment plant, constructed by Ramky at a cost of Rs 250 crore, is processing leachate to meet acceptable levels of BOD and COD. He also stated that the accumulated leachate in the tank will be cleaned within a specific timeframe.

