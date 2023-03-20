Home States Telangana

Nalgonda BJP leaders want ticket, but without effort

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the district leaders are taking part in the party activities as a formality.

Published: 20th March 2023 08:41 AM

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: While BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is focusing on various public issues to come to power in the next elections, party leaders in Nalgonda constituency are only focused on securing the ticket, ignoring public issues. The district has Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Munugode, Miryalaguda, Nagarjunasagar, and Devarakonda Assembly constituencies, and around 10 to 15 leaders are trying to secure the ticket from the Nalgonda segment.

While Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is expected to get the Munugode ticket, there is no competition for the party ticket in the other constituencies. In Nalgonda constituency, the aspirants believe that the BJP candidate can win easily, as the sitting BRS MLA K Bhupal Reddy faces anti-incumbency. While there are 2,64,000 voters in the constituency, of which 1,45,000 stay in the Nalgonda municipality limits.

Interestingly, the aspirants are not paying attention to the problems the residents living in the civic body limits face. Some areas do not have drinking water, and the major road widening programme, as part of town development, was initiated six months ago but is yet to be completed. The public is suffering, but the aspirants are not raising these issues.

A senior leader expressed concern that if the aspirants do not raise the public issues, how can the public believe them, and how can the party win? Another activist expressed his concern that the six BJP councillors in Nalgonda municipality did not oppose the “anti-people” town master plan.

“People are vexed with the ruling BRS and are waiting for an alternative. If BJP fights for public issues in Nalgonda, it has a good chance of winning the seat,” the councillors said. They said that the leaders hoping for the party ticket should not criticise each other in public as it can impact the party’s chances of winning.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the district leaders are taking part in the party activities as a formality. A senior leader thinks that this should be taken seriously. Recently, Nakrekal MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah used unparliamentary words against Bandi Sanjay, but the district BJP failed to organise a protest against the Legislator.

In the district, only two protests were seen -- one by the Dalit Morcha in Nalgonda town and the other by the BJP in Nakrekal -- and complaints were lodged against the MLA in the respective police stations.

Time party leadership intervenes, say observers  

Analysts believe that unless the party’s State leadership intervenes and reprimands the district leaders, it will be difficult for the BJP to win

