Home States Telangana

Satheesh, father of millet revolution in Telangana, passes away

Satheesh, along with a few like-minded friends, founded the DDS in Zaheerabad and started working to uplift women from the most marginalised sections in the villages.

Published: 20th March 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Millets

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PV Satheesh, who was known as the father of the millet revolution in Telangana and one of the founding members of the Deccan Development Society (DDS), passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday morning. He was 77. His final rites will be held in Pasthapur village near Zaheerabad at 10.30 am on Monday.

 PV Satheesh

A journalist, social worker, community organiser and a champion of biodiversity, food systems, food sovereignty, women empowerment, social justice, local knowledge systems, community media and participatory development, Satheesh worked tirelessly to not only protect indigenous crop varieties from extinction, but also empowered thousands of women farmers of Zaheerabad to become the torchbearers of his ideas and ideals.

Born on June 18, 1945 in Mysuru, Satheesh did his graduation from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, and worked as a television producer for two decades for Doordarshan, producing programmes related to rural development and rural literacy in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He played an important role in the historical Satellite Instructional Television Experiment in the 1980s.

Satheesh, along with a few like-minded friends, founded the DDS in Zaheerabad and started working to uplift women from the most marginalised sections in the villages. Forming women’s collectives in around 75 villages in Zaheerabad, Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals, training Dalit women to run community radio, filmmaking, seed banks, growing millets, vegetables, medicinal and aromatic herbs, running an all-millet restaurant, and providing farm-to-kitchen market for the produce of the women farmers, were just of his achievements as a social worker in the last four decades.

Satheesh led several national and international networks like Millet Network of India (MINI), South Against Genetic Engineering (SAGE), AP Coalition in Defence of Diversity, and was also the India coordinator for SANFEC, the South Asian Network for Food, Ecology and Culture.

He was recently honoured by RRA Network for his lifetime contributions in making millets a people’s agenda.Satheesh is survived by his daughter Mayuri, whom he had adopted when she was in her primary school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Satheesh Deccan Development Society millet revolution
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp