Vemula lashes out at Revanth for allegations against KCR on 2BHKs

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday accused TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his followers of levelling baseless allegations against the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding weaker sections housing in the State. He termed them “thieves” for their words and actions.

Prashanth Reddy said that the Kalvakuntala family was committed to supporting the poor and downtrodden in the State, while the Congress and BJP continue to politically attack them. He also said that Central government agencies are harassing MLC K Kavitha.

Prashanth Reddy was speaking after inaugurating 112 2BHK houses in Bada Bheemgal, built at an estimated cost of Rs 7.77 crore. The area has been named “KCR Colony” in honour of the Chief Minister. He also laid foundation stones in several places in Morthad mandal and addressed a public meeting in Bada Bheemgal.

Saluting BRS workers for their efforts, the minister said that they did not ask for sanction of the 2BHK houses. BRS activists urged him to provide 2BHK houses to those who do not own houses in the village.

The minister said that the government constructed 1,500 houses in Balkonda Assembly constituency and plans to build another 1,500 in the coming days. He added that under the BRS government’s new scheme, they will provide Rs 3 lakh to 3,000 people who own land, for the construction of 2BHK houses.

Prashanth Reddy criticised the previous Congress governments for providing houses only on paper to people and giving houses to their activists and “pairavikars” (agents). He contrasted this with the KCR government, which he said provides houses worth Rs 10 lakhs to beneficiaries. Prashanth Reddy accused the Congress government of providing only 10 houses for every one house provided by KCR’s government.

He said that the government was sanctioning 2BHK houses without taking any amount from beneficiaries.

Prashanth Reddy also criticised the Modi-led Union government for not giving a single paisa to the State government’s 2BHK housing programme.

He also criticised the Modi government for handing over the wealth of the country to his friends and demanded an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the Adani group.

NIZAMABAD: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday accused TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his followers of levelling baseless allegations against the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding weaker sections housing in the State. He termed them “thieves” for their words and actions. Prashanth Reddy said that the Kalvakuntala family was committed to supporting the poor and downtrodden in the State, while the Congress and BJP continue to politically attack them. He also said that Central government agencies are harassing MLC K Kavitha. Prashanth Reddy was speaking after inaugurating 112 2BHK houses in Bada Bheemgal, built at an estimated cost of Rs 7.77 crore. The area has been named “KCR Colony” in honour of the Chief Minister. He also laid foundation stones in several places in Morthad mandal and addressed a public meeting in Bada Bheemgal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Saluting BRS workers for their efforts, the minister said that they did not ask for sanction of the 2BHK houses. BRS activists urged him to provide 2BHK houses to those who do not own houses in the village. The minister said that the government constructed 1,500 houses in Balkonda Assembly constituency and plans to build another 1,500 in the coming days. He added that under the BRS government’s new scheme, they will provide Rs 3 lakh to 3,000 people who own land, for the construction of 2BHK houses. Prashanth Reddy criticised the previous Congress governments for providing houses only on paper to people and giving houses to their activists and “pairavikars” (agents). He contrasted this with the KCR government, which he said provides houses worth Rs 10 lakhs to beneficiaries. Prashanth Reddy accused the Congress government of providing only 10 houses for every one house provided by KCR’s government. He said that the government was sanctioning 2BHK houses without taking any amount from beneficiaries. Prashanth Reddy also criticised the Modi-led Union government for not giving a single paisa to the State government’s 2BHK housing programme. He also criticised the Modi government for handing over the wealth of the country to his friends and demanded an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the Adani group.