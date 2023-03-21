Home States Telangana

Abuse from ex drives 20-yr-old to suicide

Urging the cops to take stringent action against Vinay, they lodged a complaint with Dandepally police.

ADILABAD:  A 20-year-old woman, who had consumed pesticide in a bid to kill herself at her residence in Kothamamidipally village under Dandepally mandal of Mancherial district on Saturday, succumbed during treatment at the Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. 

The victim, Ebadi Saieshma, had recently gotten engaged with a man from another village, which didn’t suit N Vinay, her ex-boyfriend who was also from the same village, said her parents, Ebadi Rajamallu and Rajamani.

He would constantly pester her to break the engagement and marry him instead and even asked her to ‘go die’ on Saturday, they added. Upset over the development and constant abuse and harassment, she consumed pesticide on the same day, they added. She was taken to a hospital in Karimnagar at first, but then moved to NIMS. She died undergoing treatment on Monday afternoon. 

Accused arrested
Urging the cops to take stringent action against Vinay, they lodged a complaint with Dandepally police. Saieshma is also reported to have statement to police regarding the suicide attempt before she passed away. Dhandapelli Sub-Inspector (SI) Sambamurthy said they have registered a case in the matter and arrested Vinay on the basis of the complaint. The body was handed over to her family members after the autopsy.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm

