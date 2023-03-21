Home States Telangana

Avinash’s father challenges relief to Shaik Dastagiri

Bhaskar Reddy argued that Dastagiri being an approver was part of a scheme to unjustly blame innocent people in the case, leaving the actual criminals out.

Published: 21st March 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Y S Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy who is facing CBI probe in Vivekananda Reddy murder case, challenged the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Principal Assistant Sessions Judge, Kadapa, granting relief to Shaik Dastagiri, one of the accused in the case in the Telangana High Court on Monday.

He claimed that the lower court erred in granting bail because it failed to assess the greater scheme that had been planned. He urged the high court to vacate the lower court’s ruling and stop any further proceedings until the outcome of the main petition. The CBI petitioned the trial court under section 306 of the CrPC for Shaik Dastagiri’s bail after he confessed his role in the murder and expressed desire to turn approver. 

He claimed that the trial court should have considered the fact that the CBI’s failure to disclose to the court, when assessing Dastagiri’s bail plea, that they had received a letter from him was a breach of 306 CrPC. He further claimed that on the same day Dastagiri was granted anticipatory bail, the CBI filed a ‘pardon’ plea.

It is claimed that as the inquiry was ongoing, the Investigating Officer (IO) began using unlawful tactics to fraudulently incriminate several people who had nothing to do with the purported occurrence. It is claimed that the IO is using unlawful means at the request of the deceased’s daughter, Dr. Sunitha, and others for motives best known to them. 

In such a case, the investigative agency persuaded Shaik Dastagiri to make a statement under Section 161 in the direction they desired. Under this enticement, Dastagiri also prepared a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC making blatant and unfounded claims against the petitioner, D. Shiva Shankar Reddy, and two others. 

Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy urged the court to stay all further proceedings in accordance with the order dated November 26, 2021, on the file of the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Principal Assistant Session Judge, Kadapa. 

The case was scheduled for hearing on Monday before Judge K Surender of the Telangana High Court, where Dr. Sunitha, daughter of deceased YS Vivekananda Reddy, filed an implead petition, the court will hear both petitions, one day or another, alongside other petitions.

