BJP workers stage protests across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA/SIDDIPET/ADILABAD: The BJP leaders and workers staged statewide protests over the TSPSC paper leak issue on Monday. Alleged that IT Minister KT Rama Rao was a “conspirator” behind the scam, they demanded that he be sacked from the State Cabinet.

They also have demanded that the State government provide `1 lakh compensation to the job aspirants.

In one such protest held in Dubbak Assembly constituency, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said that the pains of job aspirants and their families cannot be felt by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as everyone in his family are “politically employed”.

He said that Minister Rama Rao is threatening the media for covering the “administrative failures” of the State government.

Addressing a gathering at Nalgonda, BJP State Secretary Madagoni Srinivas Goud sought to know from the government as to why the job aspirants had to suffer for the mistakes committed by the State. He has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

In Adilabad, the protesters blocked the old national highway bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill.

