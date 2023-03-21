KTR’s PA has nothing to do with paper leak: BRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Countering the claims of the Opposition parties in the TSPSC scam, the BRS leaders on Monday said that neither IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s peshi nor his PA have anything to do with the paper leaks. Stating that the SIT investigation would reveal the facts, they said that if the Opposition leaders fail to stop their false propaganda, they would take legal recourse against them. Speaking to reporters here, BRS MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that all the government recruitments were being done in a transparent manner after the formation of the State.

The paper leak was the handiwork of two employees working in the TSPSC. But, the entire Opposition was targetting the Commission, he lamented. He said that Telangana was the only State in the country which was preparing question papers in “jumbling system” for competitive examinations.

Poser to Praveen

He also wanted to know from BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar if any BRS leaders recommended anyone for jobs when he served as the secretary of Gurukul schools. MLA KP Vivekananda alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was making false allegations against Rama Rao as got international recognition.

“Bandi Sanjay’s demand to dismiss KTR from the Cabinet was meaningless. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivaraj Singh Chouhan did not resign when 46 youths died by suicide after the paper leak in that State. Paper leaks is a common phenomenon in Gujarat, but Narendra Modi never resigned,” he said. “Bandi Sanjay should first demand their resignation before speaking about the issue in Telangana,” he added.

MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that both the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president were talking like that they were heirs of Goebbels (German Nazi politician). “The TSPSC is an independent organisation and KTR has nothing do with the paper leak. It’s irresponsible on their party to drag KTR’s PA into it,” he said.

The BRS MLA said that just one out of 10 candidates who wrote TSPSC examination from the village of KTR’s PA were selected. But, the Opposition alleged that 100 candidates were selected from this village. The efforts of the Opposition are aimed stalling the recruitment process in an attempt to see that the BRS government gets bad name among unemployed youth, the legislator said.

