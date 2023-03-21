SIT summons to Revanth Reddy to substantiate his claims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: The State government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage case on Monday summoned TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to appear before it on March 23 and submit evidence in support of the allegations he made.

The way the police summoned him had a distant echo in the way Delhi police summoned former AICC president Rahul Gandhi to appear before them and submit evidence to substantiate his claims during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, The police, who issued the notice under Section 91 of CrPC (summons to produce a document or other things) to Revanth, recounted his statements made during a press conference held on March 19 at Gandhari village of Kamareddy district, for his ready reference.

The notice said: “You said on March 19 that we are getting information that candidates belonging to a mandal from which KTR’s PA Tirupati, and the accused Rajashekar Reddy hail have secured over 103 marks in Group 1 prelims. Tirupati and Rajashekhar Reddy are close associates. The families which are said to be close to the families of Tirupati and Rajashekhar Reddy have scored high marks in the Group 1 Prelims.”

I will bring all info to SIT’s notice: Revanth



Quoting the aforementioned Revanth’s statement, the investigating officer said that he believed the former’s statement to be true. “You are therefore hereby summoned to appear before the undersigned with the relevant document/thing alleged to have been and being received by you in respect of about 100 persons hailing from Mallial Mandal, Jagtial district who are alleged to have secured more than 103 marks as such information is necessary and desirable for the purpose of investigation,” an ACP rank investigating officer of the SIT, said.

Meanwhile, responding to the notices, Revanth said, “As I have respect for the Constitution of India, I will respond to the notices. I will bring all the information I have to the SIT’s notice. However, the government has served the notices with the objective to harass us.”

He, however, said that he would approach the High Court if the police do not issue notices to KTR and other ministers for declaring that only two individuals were responsible for the leakage of the question papers.

Welcoming the SIT notice, Revanth Reddy on Monday said that he would submit the evidence in the TSPSC paper leak scam on March 23. Addressing a press conference in Banswada, he said, “We were expecting the SIT notice. We will submit all the details to it.’’

The TPCC chief demanded that SIT serve notices on IT Minister K T Rama Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, asking them to submit evidence supporting their statements giving clean cheat to all the big people in the paper leak case.

He threatened to challenge in the high court the notice served on him by SIT officer AR Srinivas if the latter failed to issue similar notices to the three ministers. Revanth took exception to Rama Rao declaring only two -- PA to TSPSC secretary Praveen Kumar and outsourced employee Rajashekhar Reddy - as the main persons responsible for the leaking the question papers.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son Rama Rao were the main accused in the scam, Revanth said that SIT had no guts to proceed against the two. Asserting that earlier SITs constituted to probe various scams yielded no results, he demanded a thorough investigation into the paper leak either by CBI or a sitting judge of HC.

