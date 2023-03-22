Home States Telangana

500 NIMS nurses boycott duties over additional workload

Dissemination of healthcare services was impacted by the protests as doctors were forced to postpone surgeries due to the lack of nurses.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses boycott their duties and stage a protest on NIMS premises demanding replacement of the director in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

Nurses boycott their duties and stage a protest on NIMS premises demanding replacement of the director in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaos prevailed on the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science campus here on Tuesday after several nurses called off their duties alleging harassment by in-charge director, Dr N Bheerappa, in the form of additional workload. Approximately 500 nurses staged a dharna on the hospital premises demanding that senior officials address their demands. They also urged the State government to replace the director.

Dissemination of healthcare services was impacted by the protests as doctors were forced to postpone surgeries due to the lack of nurses. Outpatient (OP) services, emergencies, diagnostic facilities and other healthcare services were also affected. However, the nurses’ union called off their protest later in the day after receiving assurance of redressal of issues from the hospital administration.

The nurses demanded that the NIMS authorities withdraw the memos issued to a few senior nurses at once. The memo in question was issued by NIMS nursing superintendent Lalita Kumari to nurses’ union general secretary Vijaya Kumari seeking an explanation on the discrepancy in leaves. She also sought to know why disciplinary action should not be taken against her for irregularity regarding her leaves.

The protesters also demanded promotions to Grade 1 nurses. They complained that the NIMS director assigned additional duties when they have already been overloaded by work due to the shortage of staff. They alleged that the employees, who are close to the director, are promoted by violating rules and those who question such methods are being targeted

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMS Nurses Boycott
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp