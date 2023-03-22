500 NIMS nurses boycott duties over additional workload

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaos prevailed on the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science campus here on Tuesday after several nurses called off their duties alleging harassment by in-charge director, Dr N Bheerappa, in the form of additional workload. Approximately 500 nurses staged a dharna on the hospital premises demanding that senior officials address their demands. They also urged the State government to replace the director.

Dissemination of healthcare services was impacted by the protests as doctors were forced to postpone surgeries due to the lack of nurses. Outpatient (OP) services, emergencies, diagnostic facilities and other healthcare services were also affected. However, the nurses’ union called off their protest later in the day after receiving assurance of redressal of issues from the hospital administration.

The nurses demanded that the NIMS authorities withdraw the memos issued to a few senior nurses at once. The memo in question was issued by NIMS nursing superintendent Lalita Kumari to nurses’ union general secretary Vijaya Kumari seeking an explanation on the discrepancy in leaves. She also sought to know why disciplinary action should not be taken against her for irregularity regarding her leaves.

The protesters also demanded promotions to Grade 1 nurses. They complained that the NIMS director assigned additional duties when they have already been overloaded by work due to the shortage of staff. They alleged that the employees, who are close to the director, are promoted by violating rules and those who question such methods are being targeted

