Congress asks Telangana HC to list TSPSC officers as accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the High Court that is hearing a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the TSPSC question paper leak. The Congress leader said that the petition, filed by NSUI president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, requests the court to hold the TSPSC chairman, secretary and section superintendent as accused in the case.

In an informal chat with reporters after his deposition, Revanth said that they have requested the court to give them a copy of the status of the inquiry report. He said that the State government was trying to wrap up the case by arresting lower-rung employees. Alleging that Andhra settlers are being given significant positions in the government sector, Revanth asked whether Telangana State was achieved to give Andhra settlers key positions.

“One of the prime accused in the TSPSC leakage case hails from Andhra, and the SIT head also hails from Andhra,” Revanth fumed. He said that he was issued notices by the SIT for demanding a transparent investigation.

Cong leaders to meet Guv

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, will be meeting Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan on Wednesday to submit a representation on TSPSC paper leak case.

