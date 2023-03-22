Home States Telangana

Congress asks Telangana HC to list TSPSC officers as accused

In an informal chat with reporters after his deposition, Revanth said that they have requested the court to give them a copy of the status of the inquiry report.

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP activists stage a protest at the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

ABVP activists stage a protest at the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the High Court that is hearing a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the TSPSC question paper leak. The Congress leader said that the petition, filed by NSUI president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, requests the court to hold the TSPSC chairman, secretary and section superintendent as accused in the case.

In an informal chat with reporters after his deposition, Revanth said that they have requested the court to give them a copy of the status of the inquiry report. He said that the State government was trying to wrap up the case by arresting lower-rung employees. Alleging that Andhra settlers are being given significant positions in the government sector, Revanth asked whether Telangana State was achieved to give Andhra settlers key positions.

“One of the prime accused in the TSPSC leakage case hails from Andhra, and the SIT head also hails from Andhra,” Revanth fumed. He said that he was issued notices by the SIT for demanding a transparent investigation.

Cong leaders to meet Guv

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, will be meeting Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan on Wednesday to submit a representation on TSPSC paper leak case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy congress Telangana High Court TSPSC question paper leak
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp