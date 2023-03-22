Home States Telangana

File TSPSC paper leak probe status report by April 11, Telangana HC tells SIT

Tankha said that these prospective candidates are looking to the court for justice that would inspire trust in them.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the SIT looking into the leak of Assistant Engineer Examination question papers to file a status report on the investigation done so far, by April 11. Principal Home Secretary, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, DCP Central Zone, TSPSC Secretary, and Additional CP Crimes (SIT) were named respondents.

Stating that NSUI leader and petitioner Balmuri Venkata Narasing Rao had not provided any concrete evidence that the SIT’s investigation was biassed, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy also disallowed a plea for a CBI investigation into the case. He said that the court had not been presented any evidence that the government was attempting to put an end to the case.

The judge said that the court cannot consider the claims made during the press conference held by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on March 18, 2023, that only two defendants – Praveen Kumar, Assistant Section Officer, and Atla Rajashekar, System Analyst – were accountable for the question paper leak and exonerated the TSPSC.   

Apart from news reports, the petitioner has not provided any evidence to the court to support his claims in this respect either, Justice Reddy said. Appearing for the petitioner, Supreme Court counsel Vivek Tankha informed the court that Rama Rao gave the TSPSC a clean chit by claiming that only two people were responsible for the question paper leak before the SIT had any concrete evidence of the leak during its investigation. The SIT requested police custody of the defendants only after the writ petition was filed, which amply demonstrates the State government’s desire to keep the entire affair hushed up, Tankha said.

He emphasised that many who passed the recent Group-1 preliminary examination held by the TSPSC are from the Assembly constituency of Rama Rao which raised serious concerns about the involvement of politicians in high positions in the question paper leak. “In criminal law, it is the Investigating Agency that clears an accused after a thorough investigation. However in this case, the TSPSC was cleared by the Minister which raises many questions about the integrity of the investigating agency,” Tankha said.

He requested a directive to the CBI or any other impartial body to investigate the question paper leak due to the potential impact on the future of thousands of applicants who registered for the TSPSC’s competitive examinations. Tankha said that these prospective candidates are looking to the court for justice that would inspire trust in them. Countering this, Advocate-General BS Prasad reminded the court that the TSPSC had cancelled the exams in the interest of the general public and questioned the petitioners about how this had affected them. He requested that the court dismiss the writ petition as unmaintainable in the first instance on the grounds that the petitioner, Narasing Rao, being a member of the Congress and that he lacks jurisdiction to file the Writ petition.

He said it was a politically motivated Writ petition that needs to be dismissed right away. The other two petitioners in this writ case have also applied for various TSPSC positions, and the SIT is working to find out the truth from those responsible for the question paper leak with the help of its cyber unit. In this case, nine people have already been detained, and the SIT has even visited the homes of the other offenders in an effort to get information from them about the leak, the A-G said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court SIT TSPSC paper leak
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp