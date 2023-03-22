Home States Telangana

KTR: Is there special exemption for all Gujarat fraudsters?

The BRS Minister also found fault with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for stating that Kavitha destroyed her mobile phones.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a day when his sister and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Director in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao wondered: “Is there a special exemption for all fraudsters from Gujarat?” On Tuesday, Rama Rao tweeted: “Is there a special exemption for All Fraudsters from Gujarat? “Mehul Choksi Bhai”, Yet Another cousin of Raja Satya Harishchandra who only committed a small bank fraud of Rs 13,500 crore given an NoC allowing him to travel Scot-free (sic).”

In another tweet, Rama Rao said that someone gifted him “To Kill a Democracy: India’s Passage to Despotism”, a book authored by Debasish Roy Chowdhury and John Keane. The book explains Modi’s misrule.

‘Harassing a woman’

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, along with BRS MPs, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that the ED officials were unnecessarily troubling a woman, while the Centre allowed big fraudsters to go scot-free. He demanded that the Central government bring back the fugitive economic offenders from other countries, instead of harassing a woman for hours together in the name of questioning.

The BRS Minister also found fault with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for stating that Kavitha destroyed her mobile phones.” In fact, Kavitha handed over her mobile phones to ED today. Kishan Reddy was uttering lies, ” he alleged. He demanded that Kishan tender an unconditional apology to Kavitha. He alleged that the Centre was registering false cases against several leaders as “the BJP leaders are unable to face KCR directly”.

“The Centre is not taking any steps to bring back Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, who allegedly defrauded the banks of lakhs of crores of rupees. But, questioning Kavitha for hours together in the name of Rs 100 crore scam,” he said.

