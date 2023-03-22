Home States Telangana

Now, SIT summons Bandi to give proof

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the SIT has dispatched various teams to corroborate the information given by the arrested on the fifth day of their police custody.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the TSPSC question paper leak has summoned BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to appear before it on March 24 with the evidence related to the claims he has made regarding the case. The police are learned to have pasted the SIT notice on a wall of Sanjay’s residence as he was not present at home.

In the notices, the police quoted Sanjay’s statements, published in a vernacular daily, in which he is quoted as saying: “Over 50 people have qualified (for Group 1 preliminary examination) from one mandal in Jagtial district. Six people from one small village qualified, and all of them are either sons or relatives or workers of BRS leaders. Four are sons of sarpanches, one is the son of a single window chairman, one is a ZPTC member’s son, and one is a central government employee’s son. Though one sarpanch’s son doesn’t have capability, he was qualified.” It may be recalled that the SIT headed by AR Srinivas also issued similar notices to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday.

Shankar Lakshmi questioned

The SIT is learnt to have questioned TSPSC confidential section superintendent Shankar Lakshmi to ascertain how the two prime accused — Pulidindi Praveen Kumar and Atla Rajasekhar Reddy — accessed the password of the computers where the question papers are stored. As the preliminary inquiry suggested that the accused stole passwords from Shankar Lakshmi’s diary, the investigators are questioning whether she had written the passwords anywhere. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the SIT has dispatched various teams to corroborate the information given by the arrested on the fifth day of their police custody.

TAGS
Special Investigation Team TSPSC question paper leak Bandi Sanjay
