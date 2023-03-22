Home States Telangana

Pattana Pragathi: ULBs receive Rs 4,304 crore in 3 years

The state government is working to implement urban development programmes in a phased manner to meet the needs of the growing population.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Pattana Pragathi initiative, the Telangana State government has allocated a total of Rs 4,304 crore to 142 municipal bodies since February 2020. Of this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received Rs 2,276 crore and the remaining 141 municipalities received Rs 2,028 crore.

Officials said, as much as 92% (Rs 3,936 crore) of the total amount has already been utilised by the urban local bodies (ULBs). The government is releasing funds to the ULBs every month under the Pattana Pragathi initiative to strengthen the local governance.

As part of this effort, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department released Rs 116 crore per month until February 2022-23. Of this amount, Rs 61 crore was sanctioned for GHMC and Rs 55 crore for the other 141 municipal bodies each month. These funds were mainly utilised for environmental protection and sanitation.

The state government is working to implement urban development programmes in a phased manner to meet the needs of the growing population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pattana Pragathi GHMC MAUD urban local bodies
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp