Pattana Pragathi: ULBs receive Rs 4,304 crore in 3 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Pattana Pragathi initiative, the Telangana State government has allocated a total of Rs 4,304 crore to 142 municipal bodies since February 2020. Of this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received Rs 2,276 crore and the remaining 141 municipalities received Rs 2,028 crore.

Officials said, as much as 92% (Rs 3,936 crore) of the total amount has already been utilised by the urban local bodies (ULBs). The government is releasing funds to the ULBs every month under the Pattana Pragathi initiative to strengthen the local governance.

As part of this effort, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department released Rs 116 crore per month until February 2022-23. Of this amount, Rs 61 crore was sanctioned for GHMC and Rs 55 crore for the other 141 municipal bodies each month. These funds were mainly utilised for environmental protection and sanitation.

The state government is working to implement urban development programmes in a phased manner to meet the needs of the growing population.

HYDERABAD: Under the Pattana Pragathi initiative, the Telangana State government has allocated a total of Rs 4,304 crore to 142 municipal bodies since February 2020. Of this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received Rs 2,276 crore and the remaining 141 municipalities received Rs 2,028 crore. Officials said, as much as 92% (Rs 3,936 crore) of the total amount has already been utilised by the urban local bodies (ULBs). The government is releasing funds to the ULBs every month under the Pattana Pragathi initiative to strengthen the local governance. As part of this effort, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department released Rs 116 crore per month until February 2022-23. Of this amount, Rs 61 crore was sanctioned for GHMC and Rs 55 crore for the other 141 municipal bodies each month. These funds were mainly utilised for environmental protection and sanitation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government is working to implement urban development programmes in a phased manner to meet the needs of the growing population.