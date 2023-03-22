Why is Additional Advocate General travelling with Kavitha to Delhi: Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday questioned why the Additional Advocate General, whose salary is paid from the taxpayers’ money, has been visiting New Delhi along with BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is being questioned by ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. He also wondered why the State ministers have been visiting the national capital along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter.

Addressing the media at Parkal, Rajender wondered if the people of Telangana have given any assurance to Kavitha that they will come to her rescue if she loots and hides the country’s wealth. Rubbishing the allegations of BRS leaders that there was a political conspiracy to implicate Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, he said: “If that was the case, why would the ED question politicians and businessmen from States like Kerala, Punjab, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the scam.”

