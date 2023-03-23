Telangana CM announces Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for crop losses due to rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government announced Rs 10,000 compensation per acre for crops that were damaged in the recent untimely rains across the state. Standing crops like paddy, mango, maize, and horticulture crops were damaged in the recent rains and hailstorms in several parts of the state last week.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited the rain-affected areas in erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday, announced that the State government would pay Rs 10,000 compensation per acre. He said that the standing crops on 2,28,255 acres were damaged due to untimely rains across the state last week.

For the first time, the Chief Minister also announced compensation for tenant farmers. He said that orders would be issued to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to tenant farmers directly as many tenant farmers had lost their crops in Bonkal mandal in erstwhile Khammam district.

Speaking to reporters after interacting with the farmers, the Chief Minister said that the State government would not send any report to the Central government on the crop loss. Last year, the State government had sent the crop loss report to the Central government but there was no response from the Centre, Rao alleged. That was why the State government decided to provide compensation to the farmers.

The Chief Minister claimed that this was the first time in the country that a State government was paying compensation for damaged crops.

He alleged that the BJP government did not care about farmers and was trying to dilute the agriculture sector in the country. He stressed the need for a new integrated agriculture policy in the country.

He inspected the maize crop in Ramapuram village and interacted with farmers. Later, Rao proceeded to Mahabubabad district.

Rao will also visit the damaged fields in the erstwhile Karimnagar district today.

