Home States Telangana

Telangana CM announces Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for crop losses due to rains

The Chief Minister claimed that this was the first time in the country that a State government was paying compensation for damaged crops.

Published: 23rd March 2023 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

KCR-farmers

Telangana CM KCR met farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent rains in the state.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government announced Rs 10,000 compensation per acre for crops that were damaged in the recent untimely rains across the state. Standing crops like paddy, mango, maize, and horticulture crops were damaged in the recent rains and hailstorms in several parts of the state last week.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited the rain-affected areas in erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday, announced that the State government would pay Rs 10,000 compensation per acre. He said that the standing crops on 2,28,255 acres were damaged due to untimely rains across the state last week.

For the first time, the Chief Minister also announced compensation for tenant farmers. He said that orders would be issued to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to tenant farmers directly as many tenant farmers had lost their crops in Bonkal mandal in erstwhile Khammam district. 

Speaking to reporters after interacting with the farmers, the Chief Minister said that the State government would not send any report to the Central government on the crop loss. Last year, the State government had sent the crop loss report to the Central government but there was no response from the Centre, Rao alleged. That was why the State government decided to provide compensation to the farmers. 

The Chief Minister claimed that this was the first time in the country that a State government was paying compensation for damaged crops.

He alleged that the BJP government did not care about farmers and was trying to dilute the agriculture sector in the country. He stressed the need for a new integrated agriculture policy in the country.

He inspected the maize crop in Ramapuram village and interacted with farmers. Later, Rao proceeded to Mahabubabad district.

Rao will also visit the damaged fields in the erstwhile Karimnagar district today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government KCR Telangana rains farmers compensation Crop Loss crop damage Agriculture
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp