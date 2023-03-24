Home States Telangana

Bandi, Revanth in KTR’s cross hairs

The Commission was established to complete the recruitment process independently and without the involvement of the government.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy appears before the Special Investigation Team (SI) probing the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he would be sending legal notices to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for levelling ‘false and baseless allegations’ against him in the TSPSC question paper leak case.

In a statement here, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP State president and the TPCC chief were dragging him into the TSPSC question paper leak case for political gains and to defame the State government. “That was why I would be sending legal notices to them,” Rama Rao said.

He reiterated that the TSPSC was a Constitutional body and an independent agency. “Without having this basic knowledge, the State presidents of the BJP and the Congress are dragging me into the controversy,” he alleged.

The Commission was established to complete the recruitment process independently and without the involvement of the government. Keeping aside this fact, the Opposition leaders were trying to give a picture that the entire process was being done under the State government, Rama Rao said.

He alleged that the Opposition leaders were mentioning his name with ulterior political motives. Revanth Reddy alleged in the past that a Covid-19 vaccine scam worth Rs 10,000 crore took place in the state and the State government demolished the old secretariat buildings for the sake of Nizam’s ornaments and became a laughing stock later, Rama Rao recalled.

Sanjay too made statements like “Sivalu and Savalu”, he reminded and said that there was a bigger conspiracy behind the allegations of the BJP and the Congress to see that the entire recruitment process is stopped forthwith.

Rama Rao called upon the youths not to fall prey to the misleading statements of the Opposition leaders and focus on the competitive examinations. The government was gearing up to conduct the examinations flawlessly, he said.

