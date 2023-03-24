CBI urges Telangana HC to cancel Gangireddy’s bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking revocation of the bail granted to Erra Gangireddy, who is the A1 in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Following the petition, judge Ch Sumalatha sent a notice to Gangireddy and adjourned the matter to March 29.

CBI said that Gangireddy was crucial to the investigation in the gruesome murder of the former minister. He was granted bail during the SIT inquiry as no charge sheet was filed in the case. The Central probe agency has been trying to get his bail revoked since it took over the probe.

The CBI appealed in the Supreme Court against the AP High Court’s ruling. Subsequently, the case was moved to the Telangana HC. The Supreme Court asked the CBI to approach it only when the Telangana HC gave its ruling. Following the apex court’s order, the CBI once again moved the Telangana High Court.

