Cops ‘force’ kin to cremate woman’s body in a hurry

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Khammam district may have helped rain-hit farmers, but for a family, it had only brought misery. The police officials, who were busy making arrangements for the CM’s visit, stopped an ambulance in which the body of Mahankali Nagarani was being brought to Khammam after her death in ESI hospital in Hyderabad. The police allegedly forced the family to cremate the body at a nearby cremation centre.

Khammam II-Town Inspector Ch Sridhar said: “We told them about the Chief Minister’s programme and with their consent only we had her body cremated at the nearby cremation centre. Now, some persons and caste associations are trying to make it a political issue.”

Nagarani, according to her sister A Sireesha, was an outsourced sweeper in Khammam Municipal Corporation. She took pesticide on Sunday night after the assistant commissioner of the municipal corporation pulled her up for taking Rs 50,000 from a person promising a job. She was initially taken to a government hospital and from there she was shifted to ESI hospital in Hyderabad, where she died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

After the medico-legal formalities family members and relatives were bringing her body to her house in Khammam when about 40 policemen who were looking after security for the CM’s programme, stopped them at Kalavoddu and forced them to cremate the body at the nearby cemetery.

Victim’s relative A Sirisha, however, said that the police had forced them to cremate the body without even allowing their relatives to tot ake a look at the body for the last time. She and another relative Nageswar Rao suspected that the police forced cremation as they were afraid that if the body is taken to her house, there might be a problem as it is rumoured that Nagarani ended her life because of pressure from some big shots in the town.

