Home States Telangana

Fire in BSNL office disrupts services

The incident is said to have affected several banks in the region, forcing them to switch to an alternative source of internet.

Published: 24th March 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL 4G

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Nearly three lakh BSNL mobile phone and telephone subscribers along with 780 leased line connections were stalled in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts due to a fire that broke out in the switch room of BSNL Karimnagar circle on Wednesday night.

Divisional General Manager (DGM) E Dinesh told TNIE that the accident led to an estimated loss of `2 crore and the fire is suspected to have broken out because of a short circuit in an AC unit. Though firefighters were able to douse the flames, preventing other rooms from being engulfed. Several switchboards and Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs) were gutted entirely.

The incident is said to have affected several banks in the region, forcing them to switch to an alternative source of internet. The DGM said that they would first restore leased line services on a priority basis and the remaining services within 48 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL Fire break out
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp