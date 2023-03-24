Fire in BSNL office disrupts services

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Nearly three lakh BSNL mobile phone and telephone subscribers along with 780 leased line connections were stalled in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts due to a fire that broke out in the switch room of BSNL Karimnagar circle on Wednesday night.

Divisional General Manager (DGM) E Dinesh told TNIE that the accident led to an estimated loss of `2 crore and the fire is suspected to have broken out because of a short circuit in an AC unit. Though firefighters were able to douse the flames, preventing other rooms from being engulfed. Several switchboards and Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs) were gutted entirely.

The incident is said to have affected several banks in the region, forcing them to switch to an alternative source of internet. The DGM said that they would first restore leased line services on a priority basis and the remaining services within 48 hours.

KARIMNAGAR: Nearly three lakh BSNL mobile phone and telephone subscribers along with 780 leased line connections were stalled in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts due to a fire that broke out in the switch room of BSNL Karimnagar circle on Wednesday night. Divisional General Manager (DGM) E Dinesh told TNIE that the accident led to an estimated loss of `2 crore and the fire is suspected to have broken out because of a short circuit in an AC unit. Though firefighters were able to douse the flames, preventing other rooms from being engulfed. Several switchboards and Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs) were gutted entirely. The incident is said to have affected several banks in the region, forcing them to switch to an alternative source of internet. The DGM said that they would first restore leased line services on a priority basis and the remaining services within 48 hours.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });