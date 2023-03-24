Gutha’s advice to Oppn: Don’t politicise paper leak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has appealed to Opposition leaders not to blame the State government for the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak as the crime was perpetrated by two individuals.

In an informal chat with media persons at his Hyderabad office on Thursday, the Council chairman said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intention was to ensure transparency in the TSPSC, which he said has been functioning effectively for the past eight years. Sukhender Reddy opined that politicising the question paper leak was not the right thing to do.

Praising IT Minister KT Rama Rao as a future leader, the Council chairman urged Opposition leaders not to attempt to fling mud at the minister. He criticised them for levelling allegations without knowing the facts. “The Opposition should remember that whoever is responsible for the incident will be brought to book after the SIT investigation reveals the culprits,” he said.

Regarding Bills pending with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Sukhender Reddy said that any necessary amendments should be suggested to the government, instead of keeping the Bills pending. He alleged that the Centre was harassing the Opposition by mis-utilising investigative agencies. He questioned how the BJP was receiving crores in donations.

Sukhender Reddy alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for conducting individual padayatras to dominate their own party. He said that the BRS high command will decide where his son Amit will contest from, in the coming elections.

HYDERABAD: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has appealed to Opposition leaders not to blame the State government for the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak as the crime was perpetrated by two individuals. In an informal chat with media persons at his Hyderabad office on Thursday, the Council chairman said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intention was to ensure transparency in the TSPSC, which he said has been functioning effectively for the past eight years. Sukhender Reddy opined that politicising the question paper leak was not the right thing to do. Praising IT Minister KT Rama Rao as a future leader, the Council chairman urged Opposition leaders not to attempt to fling mud at the minister. He criticised them for levelling allegations without knowing the facts. “The Opposition should remember that whoever is responsible for the incident will be brought to book after the SIT investigation reveals the culprits,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding Bills pending with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Sukhender Reddy said that any necessary amendments should be suggested to the government, instead of keeping the Bills pending. He alleged that the Centre was harassing the Opposition by mis-utilising investigative agencies. He questioned how the BJP was receiving crores in donations. Sukhender Reddy alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for conducting individual padayatras to dominate their own party. He said that the BRS high command will decide where his son Amit will contest from, in the coming elections.