Home States Telangana

Gutha’s advice to Oppn: Don’t politicise paper leak

Sukhender Reddy alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for conducting individual padayatras to dominate their own party.

Published: 24th March 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has appealed to Opposition leaders not to blame the State government for the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak as the crime was perpetrated by two individuals.

In an informal chat with media persons at his Hyderabad office on Thursday, the Council chairman said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intention was to ensure transparency in the TSPSC, which he said has been functioning effectively for the past eight years. Sukhender Reddy opined that politicising the question paper leak was not the right thing to do.

Praising IT Minister KT Rama Rao as a future leader, the Council chairman urged Opposition leaders not to attempt to fling mud at the minister. He criticised them for levelling allegations without knowing the facts. “The Opposition should remember that whoever is responsible for the incident will be brought to book after the SIT investigation reveals the culprits,” he said.

Regarding Bills pending with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Sukhender Reddy said that any necessary amendments should be suggested to the government, instead of keeping the Bills pending. He alleged that the Centre was harassing the Opposition by mis-utilising investigative agencies. He questioned how the BJP was receiving crores in donations.

Sukhender Reddy alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for conducting individual padayatras to dominate their own party. He said that the BRS high command will decide where his son Amit will contest from, in the coming elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gutha Sukhender Reddy TSPSC question paper leak
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp