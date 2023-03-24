Hyderabad cops arrest 7 for stealing key data of 16.8 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a major data theft case in the country, the Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested seven persons for pilferage of the data of over 16.8 crore people in the country. The accused belong to Noida and other places. The cyber fraudsters even accessed the information of the customers of six top banks in the country. As it is a serious case, the State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, it was a major case and they would write to the Union Home Ministry for further probe. The data theft could even compromise national security. The police, however, said that they will not be able to disclose any more details as the case is still under investigation.

The accused persons have been found selling information in more than 140 categories that include some of the important and sensitive categories like Defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, NEET students, energy and power sectors. The accused have been found selling the data through ‘Justdial’ and similar platforms, the police said. When any individual calls the toll-free numbers of Justdial and ask for any sector or category-related confidential data of individuals, their query is listed and sent to that category of the service provider.

Then these fraudsters call those clients/fraudsters and send them samples. The client are provided the data if they agree to buy and make payment. This data is further used for committing crimes, the police said.The gang operated through three registered and unregistered companies -- Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts and MS Digital Grow.

“Sensitive data of defence personnel containing their ranks, email IDs, place of posting, etc was found available with these accused. Data of NEET students with their names, fathers’ names, mobile numbers and their residences is also found with these accused. PAN card database containing sensitive information on income, email IDs, phone numbers, addresses was also found. Data of government employees containing information on their name, mobile number, category, date of birth etc was also accessed,” the police disclosed.

THE DIGITAL PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION BILL, 2022

Experts said that the passing of the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 by Centre would give some protection to the citizens. The Bill aimed at providing the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes. The Bill was supposed to apply to the processing of digital personal data within India where such data is collected online, or collected offline and is digitised. The Bill proposed that personal data may be processed only for a lawful purpose for which an individual has given consent.

Most importantly, the Bill proposed that Data fiduciaries will be obligated to maintain the accuracy of data, keep data secure, and delete data once its purpose has been met. The Bill also proposed certain rights to individuals including the right to obtain information, seek correction and erasure, and grievance redressal. The Bill proposed that the Central government establish the Data Protection Board of India to adjudicate non-compliance with the provisions of the Bill.

The Bill proposed to accord differential treatment on consent and storage limitation to private and government entities performing the same commercial function such as providing banking or telecom services. The Bill does not grant the right to data portability and the right to be forgotten to the data principal.

The Seven Scammers

Kumar Nitish Bhushan, A1 in the case, established a call centre in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and collected credit card databases from Muskan, who is A5 in the case. Nitish used JustDial and social media platforms to resell the data to fraudsters for profits

Kumari Pooja Pal, A2, worked as a tele-caller at Justdial

Susheel Tomar, A3, worked as a data entry operator at Justdial

Atul Pratap Singh, A4, collected data of credit card holders and sold it on a profit basis through his company Inspiree Digital

Muskan Hassan, A5, previously worked as a tele-caller at Inspiree Digital and later established MS Digital Grow

Sandeep Pal, A6, set up Global Data Arts and used Justdial services and social media platforms to sell customers’ confidential data to cyber fraudsters

Zia Ur Rehman, A7, provided bulk messaging services for promotions and also shared the database with Nitish Bhushan and Autl Pratap Singh

FINDINGS

Fraudsters stole the information of 16.8 crore citizens

Data of 1.1 crore customers from reputed financial institutions like Axis and HSBC, including credit card and debit card details found with fraudsters

Data of 1.2 crore WhatsApp users also found with them

Data of 17 lakh Facebook users, including login IDs, IP city, age, email IDs and phone numbers also found

The data of 35,000 Delhi government employees, 2.5 lakh employees of Army was accessed by the fraudsters

The data of 98 lakh people, who applied for credit cards too was accessed by the fraudsters

POLICE ADVISORY

Use privacy settings before using any mobile device, computers, applications, websites or search engines

Use privacy settings for privacy and information protection on Social Media platforms

While downloading any application, understand the permissions sought by them to access information on your device

Please intimate Police whenever you find that an application is seeking permission to access more information than is required to provide any service

The accused persons have been found selling information in more than 140 categories that include some of the important and sensitive categories like Defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, NEET students, energy and power sectors. The accused have been found selling the data through 'Justdial' and similar platforms, the police said. When any individual calls the toll-free numbers of Justdial and ask for any sector or category-related confidential data of individuals, their query is listed and sent to that category of the service provider. Then these fraudsters call those clients/fraudsters and send them samples. The client are provided the data if they agree to buy and make payment. 