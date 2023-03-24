Home States Telangana

KCR's 'Centre is useless' jibe leaves Bandi fuming

As per media and farmers’ organisations, crop loss was reported in five lakh acres.

HYDERABAD: Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for saying that there was no use of asking the Centre for anything, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that it was shameful on part of the former to say this without even sending any report with regard to the crop loss due to unseasonal rains in the State.

Questioning how the Rs 10,000 per acre announced by KCR could actually compensate the farmers, Sanjay demanded the State government to implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which has been discontinued in the State.

“KCR, who never bothered to offer any form of relief to the farmers who have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains and floods for the past eight years, is now pouring out love during election year. As per media and farmers’ organisations, crop loss was reported in five lakh acres. But the CM claims that damage happened in only 2,28,000 acres, which is weird.

Instead of receiving feedback from the farmers’ unions, they were put under house arrest during KCR’s tour of the rain-affected districts,” Sanjay alleged.
He alleged that KCR had always blamed the Centre for his failures while forgetting that he is the CM. “If everything needs to be done by the Centre, what is he supposed to do as CM,” Sanjay asked.

Probe TSPSC-CMO link: Prabhakar

Suspecting that those heading the outsourcing agencies in the IT department could have a connection with the CMO, BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar felt that this angle needed to be investigated in the TSPSC question papers’ leak case.

