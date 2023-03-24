Rain-hit ryots to get Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM / WARANGAL / KARIMNAGAR: The Telangana government has announced Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation for crops that were damaged in the recent untimely rains across the State. Tenant farmers would also be eligible for the compensation.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited the rain-affected areas in erstwhile Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar districts on Thursday, announced that the State government would pay Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation. He said that standing crops in 2,28,255 acres were damaged due to untimely rains across the state last week. Immediately after the announcement, the Revenue department issued orders to pay Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation to farmers, which comes to around Rs 228 crore.

The CM, speaking to reporters in Khammam and Warangal districts after interacting with the farmers, said that the State government would not send any report to the Central government on the crop loss. He alleged that the Centre did not extend any support to Telangana when the State government sent similar crop damage reports twice in the past.

“By giving a report to the Centre, it’s like sending a representation to a buffalo. The Centre did not even extend any financial assistance when Hyderabad was affected by floods,” Rao said. He alleged that “sannasulu” were ruling the country and they could not understand the plight of the farmers.

“The compensation would be paid from the State exchequer. The State’s economy is good and the State government will provide succour to farmers,” Rao declared. He said that this was the first time in the country that a State government was paying compensation for damaged crops. He alleged that the BJP-led Centre does not care for farmers and was trying to dilute the agriculture sector in the country. He stressed the need for a new integrated agriculture policy in the country.

The CM pointed out that Central government schemes would give only Rs 3,333 per acre for maize, Rs 5,400 per acre of paddy and Rs 7,400 per acre of mango crops. He inspected maize crop in Ramapuram village and interacted with farmers. Later, Rao proceeded to Mahabubabad district. The CM also visited Ravinutala and Garlapadu villages in Bonakal mandal in the erstwhile Khammam district.

KCR visited Reddykunta Thanda, Pocharam, Waddekothapally and Bommakal villages of Peddavangara Mandal of Mahabubabad district. “I can make an announcement on compensation from Hyderabad. However, I wish to visit your fields and interact with you to have first hand information,” Rao told the farmers.

Later, he visited Adivirangapuram in Duggondi mandal of Warangal district and from there proceeded to Lakshmipur in Choppadandi mandal in Karimnagar district and inspected the fields that were completely damaged due to hailstorms.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and S Niranjan Reddy, CPM State secretary Tammeneni Veerabhadram and CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao accompanied Rao.

Standing crops like paddy, mango, maize and horticulture crops were damaged in the recent untimely rains and hailstorms that lashed several parts of the State last week. Maize was damaged in 1,29,446 acres, paddy in 72,709 acres and mango in 8,865 acres.

Preventive arrests

Khammam: In view of the Chief Minister’s visit to Khammam, the police placed BJP and Congress leaders and workers under house arrest at many places from Wednesday night. Kisan Morcha leader Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy alleged that it appeared that the CM lost the confidence of the people. He faulted Left leaders for supporting the CM. “Left leaders should fight for the interests of the farmers,” he said

