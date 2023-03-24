Telangana witnessed 150 per cent increase in investment proposals in 2021-22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been nearly 150 per cent rise in the new investment proposals received by Telangana in 2021-22, creating over 60,000 direct jobs, as compared to the investment proposals received by the state in 2020-21. It was revealed by a study conducted by the MSME Export Promotion Council and the Confederation of Organic Food Products & Marketing Agencies.

The investment proposals during the financial year 2021-22 were worth Rs 76,568.89 crore as against the proposals worth Rs 31,274.56 crore received in 2020-21. The study further revealed a huge increase in investment by the private sector in 2021-22, which amounted to Rs 60,618.05 crore as against Rs 14,882.35 crore in 2020-21.

Similarly, there has also been a manifold increase in the investment projects, which includes Rs 5,413.39-crore completed projects, a revival of projects worth Rs 1159.00 crore, and total investment projects outstanding were of Rs 2,36,383.74 crore.

Attributed as ‘progressive Telangana’ by the investors, the state achieved a positive growth rate of 2.2 per cent even during the pandemic, while the country’s GDP declined by 1.4%. Agriculture and allied sectors in the state remained strong throughout the pandemic year and after achieving a robust growth in current price gross value, it witnessed 12.4 per cent and 9.09 per cent growth in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

The study also found that such growth was possible due to investment promotion and policy support, which is reflected in the doubling of exports from Rs 66,276 crore to Rs 1,45,522 crore, and employment from 3,71,774 to over 7 lakh in the IT sector between 2014-15 and 2021-22 respectively.

A large number of micro and ancillary units are also being set up in semi-urban and rural sectors. It is estimated that out of 2.6 million MSMEs, 56 per cent are in rural areas and 44% in urban areas.

