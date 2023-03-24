Thakre works on plans for manifesto panel, infusing new vigour in Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Thursday discussed the constitution of a Manifesto Committee with TPCC leadership for drafting a manifesto with issues of public importance ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

The AICC in-charge, who arrived in Hyderabad earlier in the day on a four-day visit, met TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. They discussed the constitution of a manifesto committee with party senior leaders and experts on issues that are politically crucial for the party in the State.

According to sources, they also discussed the need to fill eight DCC presidents’ posts pending for several months and also the formation of committees in the PCC like OBC cell and others. The Congress in-charge also focused on the need to strengthen the party’s GHMC unit which is at present is on a weak wicket. He underscored the need to motivate the party cadres for the elections.

Thakre called a meeting with sitting and former corporators of the GHMC to infuse some new strength into the party’s sinews. He is expected to advise them to strip the government bare on its failures in attending to local issues. He will also review the activities of the Youth Congress. Thakre also is likely to meet the vice presidents and general secretaries of the TPCC and take feedback from them on Revanth’s as well as Vikramarka’s padayatras.

Thakre is likely to ask for a report on how the yatra would spin votes for the party in the next elections. He may meet the DCC presidents of the district through which Revanth’s Yatra has traversed and its impact on the people. On March 26, the last day of his tour, Thakre will participate in former Union minister Renuka Chowdari’s Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Khammam.

