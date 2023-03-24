Home States Telangana

Three more TSPSC staffers arrested

It is interesting to note that the personal secretary of the TSPSC secretary also appeared for the exam.

Published: 24th March 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question papers leak arrested three more employees – identified as Shameem, Ramesh and Suresh – working in TSPSC and produced them before the Nampally Court which sent them to 14 days judicial remand on Thursday.

Shameem, a TSPSC employee, was selected in the Group-II exam held in 2013 and got 127 marks in the Group-I prelims held recently. Ramesh, an outsourced worker in TSPSC, got 122 marks. According to sources, the SIT seized the Group-I question paper from the possession of Ramesh. Shameem revealed to the officers that she received the paper from Rajasekhar Reddy, one of the main accused, and that he gave it to her without charging her any money. Suresh, another TSPSC employee, got the paper from Praveen, another main accused. The SIT officials searched the house of Shameem till late on Thursday.

Apart from these three, the SIT has served notices to 42 more individuals, sources said. The SIT has found that of the 165 employees and outsourced staff working in TSPSC, 26 have appeared for Group-I prelims. Among them, eight cleared the exam, 12 were disqualified for double-marking in their OMR sheets, just like the main accused Praveen.

The SIT is investigating whether the staff of TSPSC worked as a ring to leak the question papers, whether some of them willfully got disqualified to make it all appear normal, and if they obtained a no-objection certificate prior to appearing for the exam, how many leaves did they take before the exam, and how many were working in the confidential information section when the leaks took place.

Investigators zero in on the culprits

According to sources, the SIT seized the Group-I question paper from the possession of Ramesh, one of the three persons arrested in the case by the SIT on Thursday. Shameem revealed to the officers that she received the paper from Rajasekhar Reddy, one of the main accused, and that he gave it to her without charging her any money. Suresh, another TSPSC employee, got the paper from Praveen, another main accused.

