TSRTC to start dynamic ticket pricing system

Project aimed at preventing private bus operators from raising fares exorbitantantly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will soon introduce a dynamic pricing system for online ticket bookings, which will be the first-of-its-kind initiative taken up by the transport utility. The new system will first be implemented as a pilot project on 46 service routes towards Bengaluru.

Starting March 27, the dynamic pricing system will be available for services from Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam to Bengaluru. This system uses advanced data analysis and machine learning algorithms to determine ticket prices based on various parameters such as traffic, demand, and the number of passengers. It fluctuates the charges based on market demand.

According to TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar, private operators often charge exorbitant rates, even on normal days, and increase ticket prices on peak days. The dynamic pricing system aims to provide affordable and budget-friendly travel compared to private operators, thereby making it accessible to more people. It will also ensure that unseasonal ticket prices are 20% to 30% lower than the original fare, while it may cost more during the peak seasons.

Passengers can book their preferred seats through the online booking system, and the tickets will be available online one hour before the service starts. The TSRTC hopes that the dynamic pricing system will attract more passengers who use buses for everyday commute. Advance reservation facility is being provided in TSRTC buses for up to 60 days. It is advised to book the tickets on the official website of the organization www.tsrtconline.in.

Pilot project

The new system will first be implemented as a pilot project on 46 service routes towards Bengaluru
This system uses advanced data analysis and machine learning algorithms to determine ticket prices based on various parameters

