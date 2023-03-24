Weavers need insurance cover too: Komatireddy Venkat to PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP and Telangana Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a representation on several issues in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The MP requested the PM to sanction link roads under Musi rejuvenation programme. and River connect villages and revive of roads. Venkat Reddy also requested Modi to extend the PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti insurance schemes to all weavers aged between 18 to 70 years.

The MP also requested Modi to extend the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) Phase-2 from Ghatkesar to Jangaon and expand the Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway to six lanes.

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP and Telangana Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a representation on several issues in his Lok Sabha constituency. The MP requested the PM to sanction link roads under Musi rejuvenation programme. and River connect villages and revive of roads. Venkat Reddy also requested Modi to extend the PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti insurance schemes to all weavers aged between 18 to 70 years. The MP also requested Modi to extend the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) Phase-2 from Ghatkesar to Jangaon and expand the Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway to six lanes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });