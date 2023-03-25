Bandi ignores ‘summons’, says he has no trust in SIT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday. In his letter to the SIT on Thursday, he said that he has not yet received any notice from the agency and would proceed legally when he receives one. He further stated that he has no trust in the SIT and demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the TSPSC question papers leak case.

Expressing suspicion that there could be many more people involved in the scam, the BJP leader informed the SIT that he had no information to share with them. He, however, said that he was busy with parliamentary session in New Delhi and would appear before the SIT later if required. Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, he demanded an unconditional apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which he has been convicted by a court in Surat.

By describing all those bearing the surname “Modi” as thieves, Rahul Gandhi not only insulted the prime minister, but also the OBC communities, said Sanjay.“Right from Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders have been disrespecting the judiciary whenever a court delivered a judgement, attributing motives to the judges instead of honouring the verdict. This is nothing but insulting the judiciary,” he said.

Recalling how the Supreme Court had pulled him up for his “Chowkidaar Chor Hai” slogan, and the way Rahul was insulting the Indian democracy from the foreign soils, Sanjay pointed out how Congress leaders openly stated that he had become a liability to the grand old party.

BJP MP and the party’s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that the Congress had always used BCs as a vote bank and alleged that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had deliberately ignored the Kala Kalelkar Commission’s recommendations for the development of OBCs by not even allowing it to be discussed in parliament.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that Rahul Gandhi had not only called all those bearing the surname ‘Modi’ as thieves, but also disrespected the judiciary by commenting that the judicial committee formed to study the Hindenberg report would favour Adani. “When a court in Gujarat delivered a verdict against him for making derogatory remarks against a particular community, what has the BJP got to do with it?” she asked.

