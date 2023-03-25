Bridges across Musi, Isa to become a reality soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of new bridges across the rivers Musi and Isa is taking shape. The two bridges proposed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) -- High-Level Bridge at Missing Link Corridor No. 99 on Musi River and High-Level Bridge connecting Suncity and Chintalmet (power corridor) on Isa River are going to materialise soon. Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday invited bids for the construction of a High-Level Bridge connecting Moosarambagh to the Musi River at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore.

The HRDCL has received three bids each from agencies for its two bridges. The technical committee appointed by the State Government will evaluate them. If the technical bids are found to be valid, then only financial bids of only those firms will be opened and the L1 (lowest bidder) will be finalised.

HRDCL will take up the high-level bridge at missing link corridor No. 99 on Musi river at a cost of Rs 52 crore and high-level bridge connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor) at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

The state government wants to begin the construction of 15 new bridges despite delays in finalising architectural designs. The preliminary groundworks, such as laying foundations and piers, can only be initiated during the dry season, foundation works cannot be done during monsoon days.

Last year, the government sanctioned Rs 545 crore for the construction of the bridges, which will be entrusted to the HMDA, GHMC, HRDCL and QQSUDA. GHMC will construct four bridges, HMDA will construct seven bridges, HRDCL will construct three bridges and QQSUDA will take up the Iconic Pedestrian Bridge at Afzalgunj.

GHMC officials said that these bridges will help to improve the aesthetic appeal of the existing bridges, and improve the mobility of the residents across the rivers as well as traffic distribution across various roads. They will reduce the travel distances for commuters and thereby vehicle operation costs. There will be economic growth that aids in the development of commercial establishments and value of properties. There will also be reduction in carbon emission levels and journey time on main roads.

No response to iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj

There are no takers for the iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj. The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) invited bids for the construction of the bridge last month, but no agency came forward to take up the project. Fresh tenders will be invited soon by making some changes in the tenders.

