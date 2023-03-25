Commercial Taxes dept earns record Rs 70K crore in 2022-23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the Commercial Taxes department earned a revenue of Rs 70,000 crore in a year. By the end of this financial year on March 31, the department is expected to achieve the target of Rs 72,000 crore.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted on Friday: “Congratulations to the Commercial Taxes dept for achieving landmark Rs 70,000 crore revenue. The efforts made by the Commissioner and her team are commendable. Special appreciation to IIT Hyderabad and its team coordinator Dr Shoban Babu for providing system-based modules which were critical in implementing the innovations made by commercial taxes officers. I expect the department will achieve its target of Rs 72000 crore by the end of this month (sic)”.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s demand that the State government should implement Fasal Bima Yojana in the State, Harish Rao wondered why Gujarat was not implementing the same. He recalled that 10 states and five UTs were opposing the Fasal Bima Yojana and the same was disclosed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Parliament.

