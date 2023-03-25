Home States Telangana

Commercial Taxes dept earns record Rs 70K crore in 2022-23

The efforts made by the Commissioner and her team are commendable.

Published: 25th March 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fine, money, Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the Commercial Taxes department earned a revenue of Rs 70,000 crore in a year. By the end of this financial year on March 31, the department is expected to achieve the target of Rs 72,000 crore.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted on Friday: “Congratulations to the Commercial Taxes dept for achieving landmark Rs 70,000 crore revenue. The efforts made by the Commissioner and her team are commendable. Special appreciation to IIT Hyderabad and its team coordinator Dr Shoban Babu for providing system-based modules which were critical in implementing the innovations made by commercial taxes officers. I expect the department will achieve its target of Rs 72000 crore by the end of this month (sic)”.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s demand that the State government should implement Fasal Bima Yojana in the State, Harish Rao wondered why Gujarat was not implementing the same. He recalled that 10 states and five UTs were opposing the Fasal Bima Yojana and the same was disclosed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commercial Taxes department Rs 70000 crore T Harish Rao
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp