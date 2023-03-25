ED conducts raids on educational consultancies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate officials carried out searches at the offices of a technology-based company in ten places including its main office in Kavuri Hills and its branches at Khajaguda, Gachibowli and Serilingampally on Friday.

The allegation against the company is that it works in collusion with several educational consultants abroad to get visas for students using fake certificates and fake bank deposit receipts. Sources in ED said that based on a complaint from the US to the Indian government about the company had prompted them to raid its offices. In their searches, the officials seized hard disks and data relating to fake certificates.

The Enforcement Directorate Delhi teams arrested several consultancy representatives in the scam and carried out searches in Hyderabad based on their investigation. The agency is suspecting that more than 50 consultancies are doing business by getting visas for them for doing jobs abroad using fake documents. The student after landing in the destination countries had become a headache for employers as they did not have the necessary skills.

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate officials carried out searches at the offices of a technology-based company in ten places including its main office in Kavuri Hills and its branches at Khajaguda, Gachibowli and Serilingampally on Friday. The allegation against the company is that it works in collusion with several educational consultants abroad to get visas for students using fake certificates and fake bank deposit receipts. Sources in ED said that based on a complaint from the US to the Indian government about the company had prompted them to raid its offices. In their searches, the officials seized hard disks and data relating to fake certificates. The Enforcement Directorate Delhi teams arrested several consultancy representatives in the scam and carried out searches in Hyderabad based on their investigation. The agency is suspecting that more than 50 consultancies are doing business by getting visas for them for doing jobs abroad using fake documents. The student after landing in the destination countries had become a headache for employers as they did not have the necessary skills.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });