Home States Telangana

ED conducts raids on educational consultancies

The Enforcement Directorate Delhi teams arrested several consultancy representatives in the scam and carried out searches in Hyderabad based on their investigation.

Published: 25th March 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate officials carried out searches at the offices of a technology-based company in ten places including its main office in Kavuri Hills and its branches at  Khajaguda, Gachibowli and Serilingampally on Friday.

The allegation against the company is that it works in collusion with several educational consultants abroad to get visas for students using fake certificates and fake bank deposit receipts. Sources in ED said that based on a complaint from the US to the Indian government about the company had prompted them to raid its offices. In their searches, the officials seized hard disks and data relating to fake certificates.

The Enforcement Directorate Delhi teams arrested several consultancy representatives in the scam and carried out searches in Hyderabad based on their investigation. The agency is suspecting that more than 50 consultancies are doing business by getting visas for them for doing jobs abroad using fake documents. The student after landing in the destination countries had become a headache for employers as they did not have the necessary skills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate educational consultants raid
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp