ED questions Kavitha’s former auditor Buchi Babu in liquor scam

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kavitha’s former auditor Gorantla Buchi Babu who is one of the accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Friday. Buchi Babu is facing the allegation that he helped accused Arun Ramachandra Pilalin, Sharath Chandra Reddy, and suspect Kavitha in forming companies. The sources in the ED said that they have cross-checked Kavitha’s statement with Buchi Babu’s deposition. Buchi Babu has faced ED investigators for about 10 to 15 times till now.

The ED reportedly focused on suspected money laundering through hawala routes to make the payment to the AAP. The agency officials also recorded Buchi Babu’s statement on destroying digital evidence for hawala transactions and the main reason for changing six mobile phones on August 20, 2022, February 4, 2022, September 24, 2021, September 1, 2021, August 26, 2022, and August 23, 2022. The sources stated that the ED had questioned Buchi Babu about changing mobiles on September 1, 2021, and August 23, 2022, as on the same dates, Kavitha too changed her mobile phones.

The agency inquired with him about the main reason for changing mobile phones on the same day based on the data retrieved from the WhatsApp and Signal apps. The sources said that the ED is likely to call BRS MLC Kavitha once again after the petition which is pending in the Supreme Court is disposed of.

