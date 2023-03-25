Home States Telangana

ED questions Kavitha’s former auditor Buchi Babu in liquor scam

The ED reportedly focused on suspected money laundering through hawala routes to make the payment to the AAP.

Published: 25th March 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kavitha’s former auditor Gorantla Buchi Babu who is one of the accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Friday. Buchi Babu is facing the allegation that he helped accused Arun Ramachandra Pilalin, Sharath Chandra Reddy, and suspect Kavitha in forming companies. The sources in the ED said that they have cross-checked Kavitha’s statement with Buchi Babu’s deposition. Buchi Babu has faced ED investigators for about 10 to 15 times till now.

The ED reportedly focused on suspected money laundering through hawala routes to make the payment to the AAP. The agency officials also recorded Buchi Babu’s statement on destroying digital evidence for hawala transactions and the main reason for changing six mobile phones on August 20, 2022, February 4, 2022, September 24, 2021, September 1, 2021, August 26, 2022, and August 23, 2022. The sources stated that the ED had questioned Buchi Babu about changing mobiles on September 1, 2021, and August 23, 2022, as on the same dates, Kavitha too changed her mobile phones.

The agency inquired with him about the main reason for changing mobile phones on the same day based on the data retrieved from the WhatsApp and Signal apps. The sources said that the ED is likely to call BRS MLC Kavitha once again after the petition which is pending in the Supreme Court is disposed of.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS MLC Kavitha Enforcement Directorate Gorantla Buchi Babu Delhi liquor policy scam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp