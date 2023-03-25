Electricity employees stage massive dharna at Vidyut Soudha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of electricity employees on Friday staged a ‘maha dharna’ at Vidyut Soudha in Khairatabad to raise their demands, including wage revision and resolution of other problems faced by the workers. The JAC of Telangana Electricity Employees, consisting of 24 unions, called for a Chalo Vidyut Soudha to demand immediate redressal of issues such as wage revision and EPF/GPF facilities for those recruited from 1999 to 2004.

The Telangana Electricity Employees Pay Revision is set to be implemented from April 1, 2022, and the management has been given the notice to give salary revision from that date. As a result of the protests, traffic was jammed for over an hour between Khairatabad and Punjagutta. The police later diverted traffic on these routes.

The employees’ demands also include a GPF and an old pension scheme for employees recruited from 1999 to 2004 in power companies. The employees’ appointment orders did not provide that GPF would be deducted or EPF would be included. The employees argue that it was unfair to apply orders from 2003 to EPF and demanded retroactive implementation from 1999 onwards.

