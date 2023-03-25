Home States Telangana

Electricity employees stage massive dharna at Vidyut Soudha

As a result of the protests, traffic was jammed for over an hour between Khairatabad and Punjagutta.

Published: 25th March 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of the Electricity Department stage a massive protest demanding resolution of their pending demands in Hyderabad on Friday | Vinay Madapu

Employees of the Electricity Department stage a massive protest demanding resolution of their pending demands in Hyderabad on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of electricity employees on Friday staged a ‘maha dharna’ at Vidyut Soudha in Khairatabad to raise their demands, including wage revision and resolution of other problems faced by the workers. The JAC of Telangana Electricity Employees, consisting of 24 unions, called for a Chalo Vidyut Soudha to demand immediate redressal of issues such as wage revision and EPF/GPF facilities for those recruited from 1999 to 2004.

The Telangana Electricity Employees Pay Revision is set to be implemented from April 1, 2022, and the management has been given the notice to give salary revision from that date. As a result of the protests, traffic was jammed for over an hour between Khairatabad and Punjagutta. The police later diverted traffic on these routes.

The employees’ demands also include a GPF and an old pension scheme for employees recruited from 1999 to 2004 in power companies. The employees’ appointment orders did not provide that GPF would be deducted or EPF would be included. The employees argue that it was unfair to apply orders from 2003 to EPF and demanded retroactive implementation from 1999 onwards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electricity employees maha dharna Vidyut Soudha
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp