GITAM launches new liberal arts programmes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GITAM Deemed to be University has launched a new liberal arts programme in compliance with the new National Education Policy. The program allows students to choose majors and minors from 25 different disciplines across sciences, management, humanities, and social sciences domains.

The first semester of the program is common to all students, after which they can choose their majors and minors. The University has also announced admission notification for the next academic year, with computer-based tests to be conducted in 48 centres across the country for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru campuses.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, in a recent press conference, mentioned that GITAM Hyderabad is offering various programs in Engineering, Management, Science, Pharmacy, Architecture, Humanities, Social Sciences, and Public Policy. The university has also received NAAC A++ grade accreditation for the third cycle.

GITAM Admission test is a computer-based test that will be conducted from March 31 to April 3, 2023. The university provides a wide range of merit scholarships, including to those who achieved top ranks in GAT, JEE Main, AP EAMCET, TS EAMCET, and to those who excelled in sports.

