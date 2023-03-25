Gouravelli project picks up steam, likely to be completed by end of April

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The Gouravelli Reservoir works undertaken by the State government at a cost of Rs 1,196 crore are being carried out on a war-footing. The project remained a non-starter for almost two years due to the agitation by oustees. But the officials recently resumed the works under the police watch. The officials who are supervising the work round the clock are determined to ensure the completion of its construction by the end of April.

The government is hoping to complete all the major works by the end of April and release the Godavari waters into the project by the first or second week of May. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to formally launch the project in April or May.

District Minister T Harish Rao and Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar have been monitoring the construction of the project with the aim of providing irrigation facility to 1,06,000 acres in Siddipet, Hanmakonda and Janagaon districts.

As the project works will be completed by the end of April, the authorities have also focused on the construction of the right and left canals required for supplying water to the agricultural lands and ponds below the project.

Project’s executive engineer A Ramulu told TNIE recently that the government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the construction of canals. In the second week of May, the government will take a decision on delivering water to the lakes below the project in June.

Godavari waters will be diverted from Mid Manair in Sirisilla district. He said that from Mid Manair, which is about 50 km away from Gouravelli reservoir, Godavari waters will directly flow into Thotapalli reservoir and from there it will reach the surge pool of Gouravelli project through a tunnel.

Officials said that after reaching the adjacent surge pool (pump house), the water will be lifted into the project by eight motors. Authorities have already checked the performance of the motors.In the first week of August, MLA V Satish Kumar also started a trial run and released Godavari water into the project and with the success of the trial run and the completion of the project work, full-scale arrangements are being made to divert Godavari waters into the project in the month of May.

565 families evacuated

Meanwhile, 565 families in Gudatipally and its affiliated villages, which are being submerged under the project, have been evacuated. With this, the authorities are also completing the work of demolishing the vacated houses.

Officials said that 150 to 200 families are still in the village and they will be made to vacate by the end of April. A leader of the ruling party commented that the project is like a boon to the farmers of this region who have been cultivating crops depending on bore motors for years.

CM to launch project soon

The government is hoping to complete all the major works by the end of April and release the Godavari waters into the project by the first or second week of May. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to formally launch the project in April or May

SIDDIPET: The Gouravelli Reservoir works undertaken by the State government at a cost of Rs 1,196 crore are being carried out on a war-footing. The project remained a non-starter for almost two years due to the agitation by oustees. But the officials recently resumed the works under the police watch. The officials who are supervising the work round the clock are determined to ensure the completion of its construction by the end of April. The government is hoping to complete all the major works by the end of April and release the Godavari waters into the project by the first or second week of May. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to formally launch the project in April or May. District Minister T Harish Rao and Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar have been monitoring the construction of the project with the aim of providing irrigation facility to 1,06,000 acres in Siddipet, Hanmakonda and Janagaon districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the project works will be completed by the end of April, the authorities have also focused on the construction of the right and left canals required for supplying water to the agricultural lands and ponds below the project. Project’s executive engineer A Ramulu told TNIE recently that the government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the construction of canals. In the second week of May, the government will take a decision on delivering water to the lakes below the project in June. Godavari waters will be diverted from Mid Manair in Sirisilla district. He said that from Mid Manair, which is about 50 km away from Gouravelli reservoir, Godavari waters will directly flow into Thotapalli reservoir and from there it will reach the surge pool of Gouravelli project through a tunnel. Officials said that after reaching the adjacent surge pool (pump house), the water will be lifted into the project by eight motors. Authorities have already checked the performance of the motors.In the first week of August, MLA V Satish Kumar also started a trial run and released Godavari water into the project and with the success of the trial run and the completion of the project work, full-scale arrangements are being made to divert Godavari waters into the project in the month of May. 565 families evacuated Meanwhile, 565 families in Gudatipally and its affiliated villages, which are being submerged under the project, have been evacuated. With this, the authorities are also completing the work of demolishing the vacated houses. Officials said that 150 to 200 families are still in the village and they will be made to vacate by the end of April. A leader of the ruling party commented that the project is like a boon to the farmers of this region who have been cultivating crops depending on bore motors for years. CM to launch project soon The government is hoping to complete all the major works by the end of April and release the Godavari waters into the project by the first or second week of May. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to formally launch the project in April or May