"It’s a black day for democracy", says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday described the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament “as a black day for democracy.“Today is a black day in the history of Indian democracy. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament is the height of Narendra Modi’s arrogance and dictatorship,” KCR said.

In a statement, he said that it was highly reproachable that the Modi government was not only abusing Constitutional institutions but also using the highest democratic platform – the Parliament – for its nefarious activities. It was an adverse time for democracy and the Constitutional values, KCR said.

The Modi regime has overshadowed the Emergency, he said, adding that harassment of Opposition leaders has become routine. “Modi is collapsing democracy on his own by disqualifying Opposition leaders to protect criminals and cheaters. This was not the time for conflicts between parties,” KCR said, adding that all democrats should openly condemn the misdeeds of the BJP-led Union government to safeguard democracy and Constitutional values in the country, and resist the BJP’s evil policies.

The official handle of the Telangana CMO later tweeted: “Sri Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is an attack on Democratic principles and Constitutional values of India. It reflects the autocratic and egoistic personality of Sri @narendramodi. The Prime Minister has decimated almost all the constitutional institutions. He had been using all the investigating agencies against the political parties who are opposing his terrible and distressing regime (sic)”.

A second tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said: “Today, the PM has demeaned the “Temple of Democracy” i.e. the Indian Parliament, by disqualifying an opposition leader. It is a testing time for Constitutional values and Parliamentary Democracy. Modi Government, in an attempt to protect the largest con of corporate history, is harassing and troubling the leaders of opposition parties. It’s time all the opposition parties, keeping aside their differences, condemn this undemocratic and unparliamentary measure (sic)”.

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji is a blatant misinterpretation of Constitution. The hastiness showed in this issue is highly undemocratic. I condemn this (sic)”.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji from Parliament is dictatorship and arrogance of BJP. Democracy - under threat. Constitutional rights - under threat (sic)”.

BRS MLC K Kavitha said that revoking the membership of Rahul Gandhi, despite knowing that he had a chance to appeal in the upper courts, was a blot on democracy. “This was a larger part of Modi’s mission of diverting people’s attention from his failures, corrupt friends and suppressing the opposition,” Kavitha said.

HYDERABAD: BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday described the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament “as a black day for democracy.“Today is a black day in the history of Indian democracy. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament is the height of Narendra Modi’s arrogance and dictatorship,” KCR said. In a statement, he said that it was highly reproachable that the Modi government was not only abusing Constitutional institutions but also using the highest democratic platform – the Parliament – for its nefarious activities. It was an adverse time for democracy and the Constitutional values, KCR said. The Modi regime has overshadowed the Emergency, he said, adding that harassment of Opposition leaders has become routine. “Modi is collapsing democracy on his own by disqualifying Opposition leaders to protect criminals and cheaters. This was not the time for conflicts between parties,” KCR said, adding that all democrats should openly condemn the misdeeds of the BJP-led Union government to safeguard democracy and Constitutional values in the country, and resist the BJP’s evil policies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The official handle of the Telangana CMO later tweeted: “Sri Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is an attack on Democratic principles and Constitutional values of India. It reflects the autocratic and egoistic personality of Sri @narendramodi. The Prime Minister has decimated almost all the constitutional institutions. He had been using all the investigating agencies against the political parties who are opposing his terrible and distressing regime (sic)”. A second tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said: “Today, the PM has demeaned the “Temple of Democracy” i.e. the Indian Parliament, by disqualifying an opposition leader. It is a testing time for Constitutional values and Parliamentary Democracy. Modi Government, in an attempt to protect the largest con of corporate history, is harassing and troubling the leaders of opposition parties. It’s time all the opposition parties, keeping aside their differences, condemn this undemocratic and unparliamentary measure (sic)”. BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji is a blatant misinterpretation of Constitution. The hastiness showed in this issue is highly undemocratic. I condemn this (sic)”. Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji from Parliament is dictatorship and arrogance of BJP. Democracy - under threat. Constitutional rights - under threat (sic)”. BRS MLC K Kavitha said that revoking the membership of Rahul Gandhi, despite knowing that he had a chance to appeal in the upper courts, was a blot on democracy. “This was a larger part of Modi’s mission of diverting people’s attention from his failures, corrupt friends and suppressing the opposition,” Kavitha said.