Home States Telangana

"It’s a black day for democracy", says KCR

The Modi regime has overshadowed the Emergency, he said, adding that harassment of Opposition leaders has become routine.

Published: 25th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday described the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament “as a black day for democracy.“Today is a black day in the history of Indian democracy. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament is the height of Narendra Modi’s arrogance and dictatorship,” KCR said.

In a statement, he said that it was highly reproachable that the Modi government was not only abusing Constitutional institutions but also using the highest democratic platform – the Parliament – for its nefarious activities. It was an adverse time for democracy and the Constitutional values, KCR said.

The Modi regime has overshadowed the Emergency, he said, adding that harassment of Opposition leaders has become routine. “Modi is collapsing democracy on his own by disqualifying Opposition leaders to protect criminals and cheaters. This was not the time for conflicts between parties,” KCR said, adding that all democrats should openly condemn the misdeeds of the BJP-led Union government to safeguard democracy and Constitutional values in the country, and resist the BJP’s evil policies.

The official handle of the Telangana CMO later tweeted: “Sri Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is an attack on Democratic principles and Constitutional values of India. It reflects the autocratic and egoistic personality of Sri @narendramodi. The Prime Minister has decimated almost all the constitutional institutions. He had been using all the investigating agencies against the political parties who are opposing his terrible and distressing regime (sic)”.

A second tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said: “Today, the PM has demeaned the “Temple of Democracy” i.e. the Indian Parliament, by disqualifying an opposition leader. It is a testing time for Constitutional values and Parliamentary Democracy. Modi Government, in an attempt to protect the largest con of corporate history, is harassing and troubling the leaders of opposition parties. It’s time all the opposition parties, keeping aside their differences, condemn this undemocratic and unparliamentary measure (sic)”.

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Disqualification of  @RahulGandhi Ji is a blatant misinterpretation of Constitution. The hastiness showed in this issue is highly undemocratic. I condemn this (sic)”.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji from Parliament is dictatorship and arrogance of BJP. Democracy - under threat. Constitutional rights - under threat (sic)”.
BRS MLC K Kavitha said that revoking the membership of Rahul Gandhi, despite knowing that he had a chance to appeal in the upper courts, was a blot on democracy. “This was a larger part of Modi’s mission of diverting people’s attention from his failures, corrupt friends and suppressing the opposition,” Kavitha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Rahul Gandhi black day
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp