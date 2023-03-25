Kavitha unveils poster, seeking women’s quota Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi on Friday launched another round of campaign for women’s reservations and announced its decision to organise three programmes across the country to press her demand. Bharat Jagruthi has been demanding the tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. Kavitha launched a poster on her official social media handles with messages -- “Let’s empower women, let’s empower India”, “I Support Women’s Reservation Bill”

The Bharat Jagruthi will hold three programmes across the country next month, to further press her demand for Women’s Reservation Bill. She will also write postcards and letters to academicians and professors in support of Women’s Reservation Bill.

The organisation will soon launch a “miss call” campaign. The campaign will also have round table discussions on Women’s Reservation Bill in colleges and universities across the country.

