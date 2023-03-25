Home States Telangana

KCR’s crop loss compensation is attention diversion politics: BJP

He wondered how the CM reached the conclusion that 2.2 lakh acres were damaged last week for which Rs 222 crore was set aside as compensation.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao addresses the media in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tour of crop-damaged areas and announcement of a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers, including the tenant ryots, as purely “attention diversion politics in an election year”, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Friday wanted to know if the government has any data related to tenant farmers in the State.

Addressing the media, he questioned as to why the chief minister, who had reiterated in the Assembly that there was no question of extending Rythu Bandhu assistance to tenant farmers, has now suddenly taken a U-turn on the issue.

“KCR was only aiming to secure votes in the upcoming Assembly elections, at a time when the Delhi liquor scam and TSPSC question paper leaks case were keeping the ruling BRS on tenterhooks,” he said.
Recalling a similar tour of the chief minister to assess the crop damage in three districts on July 17 last year, when he had announced Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation for loss of crops in 10 lakh acres, he wondered whether any compensation was disbursed at all.

He also wanted to know why it took the government eight years to increase the compensation amount from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre. He wondered how the CM reached the conclusion that 2.2 lakh acres were damaged last week for which Rs 222 crore was set aside as compensation.

