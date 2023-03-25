Ministers starts Basara temple development works

Home States Telangana

A team of  endowment officials met the seers of the Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka and sought their advice on the temple renovation.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the renovation and expansion of the Basara Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple at a cost of Rs 22 crore. It may be recalled that the State government has sanction Rs 50 crore to develop the only temple dedicated to the Goddess of learning in south India on the lines of Yadadri and Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple.

The temple authorities have already spent Rs 8 crore out of the total funds allotted by the government on construction of rest rooms and other facilities for the devotees. The renovation and expansion of the temple located on the river Godavari at Basara village include construction of ‘rajagopurams’ on four sides of the temple, ‘dwajasthambham’, ‘yagashala’, a Siva temple, ‘prakara mandapam’ and shifting of the Dattatriya Swamy idol.

A team of  endowment officials met the seers of the Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka and sought their advice on the temple renovation. As per their suggestion, the officials have prepared a draft plan. The expansion work includes construction of a bigger sanctum sanctorum (garbha gudi) in black stone or ‘krishna shila’ for the deity of Goddess Saraswathi to avoid long queue of devotees for darshan at the existing temple.

The work on ‘rajagopurams’ and ‘dwajasthambam’, etc., started in April. Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that the master draft plan was finalised after getting approval from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that another proposal for Rs 50 crore for the temple development was under the consideration of the CM.

