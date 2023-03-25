Home States Telangana

Pending for 15 years, Telangana to pay Rs 12.7K crore ‘true-up’ charges

Genco, Transco and Singareni had filed nine  pleas for collecting Rs 16,107 crore from State

Published: 25th March 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to power consumers, the State government has decided to pay Rs 12,718.40 crore ‘true-up’ charges to Discoms which were accepted by the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC). The true-up charges, pending for the last 15 years, will be paid by the State government in five annual instalments to the Discoms, without the burden being passed onto power consumers.“The State government is committed to support the Discoms without burdening the consumers over a period of five years,” the government informed the ERC.

The Discoms, Genco, Transco and Singareni filed as many as nine petitions for collecting true-up charges of Rs 16,107 crore. After conducting the public hearings, the ERC allowed the Discoms to collect only Rs 12,718.48 crore true-up charges. However, the State government came forward and informed ERC that the government would pay Rs 12,718.48 crore with interest in five equal instalments in five years.

Briefing reporters here on Friday, ERC chairman T Sriranga Rao said that the power utilities filed Discom true-ups for 15 years and Discoms filed power purchase true-ups for the last seven years.“This is a good sign that the power utilities filed all the pending petitions. From now on, the Discoms should not depend on the State government’s financial assistance and function on their own,” the ERC suggested. The Discoms should improve their internal efficiency and should not depend too much on the State government for financial assistance, he suggested.

No tariff hike this year

For 2023-24, the Discoms did not propose any tariff hike. The revenue gap of Rs 10,834 crore for the ensuing year will be filled through the State government’s subsidy and improving the internal efficiency of the Discoms.  

The ERC accepted that there will be no power tariff hike for consumers from April 1. The ERC, however, approved the reduction of the power tariff to Rs 5 per unit for all places of worship. Sriranga Rao, however, directed Discoms to fix meters to agriculture DTRs to know the exact quantum of power being used for agriculture purposes.

The average power cost in 2023-24 was fixed as Rs 4.39 per unit and the average cost of service was fixed at Rs 7.02 per unit. In 2023-24, the State government came forward to give Rs 9,124.82 crore subsidy towards domestic and agriculture consumers under LT category.

Variable tariff from April

However, power consumers may get inflated power bills from June onwards, as the ERC approved the Discoms’ proposal to increase/decrease the power tariff up to 30 paise per unit from April 1 depending on the increase/decrease in fuel cost.

If the fuel cost increases, the power charges will be increased up to 30 paise per unit. If the fuel cost decreases, then the savings will be adjusted in the bills of the following months.

Comments

